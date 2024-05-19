“Suspect arrested in New York attack on actor Steve Buscemi”. Here's what we know.

Click here for updates on this story NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — More than a week after actor Steve Buscemi was struck in a seemingly random attack in New York, police on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Law enforcement sources told CBS New York that Clifton Williams, 50, who police had been searching for since at least Monday, went to the 10th Precinct in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood to file a report for stolen property Friday afternoon . Officers who took Williams' ID recognized him and made his arrest. Williams faces two counts of assault. One is a misdemeanor, but the attack on Buscemi was classified as a felony because the actor is 66, an elderly person in the eyes of the law. Police said Williams randomly struck a 22-year-old man on Third Avenue near 16th Street around 11:30 a.m. on May 8. He allegedly struck Buscemi, who was walking on Third Avenue near 27th Street, less than 10 minutes later. Exclusive video obtained by CBS New York showed the actor, known for his roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fargo,” walking south on Third Avenue and looking up to greet someone before crossing the street. Williams punched Buscemi moments later, police said. Additional video showed Williams appearing to talk to himself as he walked north on Third Avenue, moments before the unprovoked attack. Buscemi, a Brooklyn native and former FDNY firefighter, was taken to Bellevue Hospital for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. He was released, but refused any on-camera interviews days later. On Monday, the New York Police Department said felonious assaults in New York have increased 15% since the start of the year, and misdemeanor assaults have increased about 7%. “We're seeing an uptick, and of course it scares us all, but that doesn't mean it's a trend that's going to continue,” former New York Police Commissioner Rich Esposito said. at CBS New York. In March, actor Michael Stuhlbarg, Buscemi's co-star on “Boardwalk Empire,” was randomly attacked while running on the Upper East Side. Actor Rick Moranis was randomly attacked on the Upper West Side in 2020. Note: This content is subject to a strict local embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you cannot use it on any platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/cnn-regional/2024/05/18/suspect-arrested-in-new-york-city-attack-on-actor-steve-buscemi-heres-what-we-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos