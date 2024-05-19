Telugu actor Chandrakanth commits suicide after his co-star Pavithra Jayaram dies in a car accident

Telugu television actor Chandrakanth, widely known as Chandu, allegedly committed suicide at his home in Alkapur, Telangana. The news of her death on Friday deeply saddened the Telugu television industry, especially after the recent tragic loss of her co-star and dear friend Pavithra Jayaram in a fatal road accident. According to a statement made to the police by Chandrakanth's father, the actor was battling depression in the days before his untimely demise.

As per reports, Chandrakanth was found deceased at his home in Alkapur in Rangareddy district, Telangana, following the death of his Trinayani co-actor Pavitra Jayaram in a tragic accident. Reports also state that actor Chandrakanth was found hanging in the same residence in Alkapur where he and Pavitra Jayaram were staying together. He was deeply affected by Pavitra's untimely death and was also involved in the accident that led to her demise.

On Sunday, May 12, in Hyderabad, Pavitra Jayaram tragically lost his life in a road accident when a bus collided with his car. Reports indicate that at the time of the accident, Pavitra was accompanied by her sister, Apeksha, driver Srikant, as well as Chandrakanth.

Chandrakanth, deeply affected by Pavithras' demise, expressed his grief through heartfelt tributes dedicated to his Trinayani co-star. Her last Instagram post was a poignant tribute to Pavithra, with rumors doing the rounds that the two were in a relationship. One of his messages read: Papa netho digina, last photo raa. not able to digest to leave me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more, please, please come back. (Dad, this is the last photo we took together. I can't bear to be without you. Just call me mom once please @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My beloved Pavi is gone, s 'please come back). Her Instagram profile is full of memories captured with Pavithra Jayaram.

Chandrakanth rose to fame for his role in the television series Trinayani, while Pavithra was a renowned television personality who had previously been married and had two children. Their tragic deaths have reignited conversations about mental health awareness.

DISCLAIMER: This news can be a trigger. If you or someone you know needs help, call one of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur). ) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).