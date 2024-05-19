Entertainment
Hollywood star and Ukraine supporter Liev Schreiber takes Oleksandr Usyk to the ring for his mammoth heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury.
Hollywood star Liev Schreiber was part of Oleksandr Usyk's entourage as he headed to the ring for his heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury on Saturday.
Schreiber, the star of Ray Donovan's Spotlight and the voice of Hard Knocks, is a defender of Usyk's homeland of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Schreiber has visited his ancestral home since the war began and even met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The actor, whose maternal grandfather emigrated from Ukraine, is also co-founder of BlueCheck Ukraine, a humanitarian aid start-up,
And he was on hand to accompany Usyk to the ring in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night and stood in his corner before the fight began.
Schreiber pictured with wife Taylor Neisen ringside in Riyadh ahead of the main event
Usyk and Tyson Fury met in a blockbuster unification fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.
Earlier Saturday, Schreiber said on Instagram: “Tonight is an incredible opportunity to remind the world not only of the war in Ukraine, but also of its incredible heroes.
“It is also an opportunity to invite the international community to join us for a peace summit in June. Stay with Ukraine.
Perhaps Schreiber is Usyk's lucky charm as the Ukrainian beat Fury by split decision to become heavyweight boxing's first undisputed champion in 24 years.
Usyk added Fury's WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts with a spectacular late rally highlighted by a ninth-round knockdown in a back-and-forth fight between two previously undefeated heavyweight champions. Two judges favored Usyk, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.
Usyk started quickly, but then had to survive as the confident and charismatic Fury dominated the middle rounds.
Usyk surged in the final rounds, just as the Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist has done so many times during his career, taking control with a dominant eighth and nearly stopping Fury in the ninth.
Usyk hurt Fury with a left hand and ultimately sent him sprawling in the corner in the final seconds of the round, getting credit for a knockdown just before Fury was saved by the bell.
Fury struggled to mount a consistent attack after nearly being stopped, and the knockdown proved to be the deciding factor in the decision.
“Thank you very much to my team,” Usyk said while holding back tears in the ring. “This is a great opportunity for me, for my family, for my country. Ukrainian Slava!”
