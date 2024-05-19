Young Sheldon Actor George Cooper Made a Secret Appearance in the Series Finale





Lance Barber's George Cooper died in the penultimate episode of the The Big Bang Theory prequel series, Young Sheldon. However, Barber still appeared in the final episode, but in an unexpected role.





Following George's death in the previous episode, the series finale saw the character's friends and family attend his funeral. After the episode aired, Missy Cooper actor Raegan Revord shared images on Instagram revealing Barber's secret cameo as one of the mourners at the funeral. Revord included a close-up of Barber in disguise with the message: “Fun fact: Lance dressed up as Georgina and attended her [own] funeralAnother image shows where exactly Barber can be seen in the crowd. Screenshots can be seen below, courtesy of Rant screen.

Related Young Sheldon Series Finale Draws Most Viewers in Years Young Sheldon ended on a high note with the two-part finale of The Big Bang Theory prequel meeting its biggest audience in years. Barber's final scene as George appeared in the previous episode. The character was last seen leaving for work in the morning, which seemed like any other day. Neither Sheldon (Iain Armitage) nor Missy (Raegan Revord) even look at their father as he leaves, while his wife, Mary (Zoe Perry), only urges him not to be late that evening. No one says goodbye to George when he leaves, unaware that they will never see him alive again. “It was interesting how much work we put into a scene where nothing exciting was happening, and we continued to make sure that was the case,” the executive producer said. Variety on the construction of George's final scene. “We thought a lot about the reality of the situation, which is to say that we don't recognize that these are great moments that are coming. We only recognize that these are great moments in hindsight. And dad who going to work is something that happens every day.

Related 10 Best Shows to Watch If You Like Young Sheldon Young Sheldon's conclusion may seem like the end of an era, but fans of the series might find other great sitcoms that could fill the void. He added: “There was no reason for anyone to stop and think, you know, this moment is special. We also thought that by moving forward it left them with a little more regret for not enjoying those moments, but it just really felt like it was very real.”

A spin-off series will continue the story Young Sheldon is finished, but a sequel series is already in the works. After Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment), the series is dubbed Georgie and Mandy's first marriage. Armitage and other stars said they would be willing to return for special appearances. A possible Barber appearance isn't impossible, whether through a flashback scene, or even with the actor secretly sneaking into the background again as someone else.

Georgie and Mandy's first marriage will debut this fall on CBS. Source: Raegan Revord on Instagram, Screen Rant Young Sheldon Meet a child genius named Sheldon Cooper (previously seen as an adult in The Big Bang Theory (2007)) and his family. Sheldon, who suffers from a social disability, faces unique challenges. Release date September 25, 2017 Cast Iain Armitage, Jim Parsons Main genre Situation comedy Seasons 6 Creator Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro Number of episodes 127 Streaming service(s) Netflix, Paramount+, Max, Hulu, Fubo TV, Prime Video

