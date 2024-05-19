Hollywood fights against aging – in the film reels

Text size





Film reels and the Hollywood stars who fill them share a common enemy: aging.

But even if an actor can go under the knife or get a little filler in an attempt to stay young, it's a one-way street for cinema, which eventually breaks down into its original – rather prosaic – ingredients.

“The film base is actually wood pulp and acetic acid in its simplest form,” says Tim Knapp of California-based film preservation specialist Pro-Tek Vaults.

“Acetic acid over time produces what is called 'vinegar syndrome' which degrades the film base…and prevents its use.”

And no movie star wants to end up like that.

Charlie Chaplin's films were made using nitrate film, which provides stunning clarity but can easily catch fire. SNEP/AFP/File





Cinema has undergone many evolutions as directors searched for a way to immortalize their leading men and women.

When the industry was born in the early 20th century, pioneers like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin were captured on nitrate film, a medium capable of capturing deep blacks, infinite shades and sharp lines.

But studios quickly noticed a significant drawback: nitrate is highly flammable.

Screening rooms had to be fireproofed to avoid the type of fires that killed dozens of moviegoers in the 1920s.

Even when not in use, nitrate film was not safe: with a relatively low flash point, it could ignite if the room in which it was stored became too hot. In 1914, massive fires at film storage sites incinerated much of American cinematic history.

The introduction of acetate film in the 1950s was cause for celebration among film and theater executives; a material that allowed filmmakers to capture images with realistic resolution without the risk of catching fire.

The problem is that it doesn't age well and, if not maintained properly, can turn into an unusable spool of plastic that stinks of vinegar in just 15 years.

Christopher Nolan, who directed multiple award-winning 'Oppenheimer,' insists on shooting on film Noam Galai





For a film company that spent tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars on a film, this is bad news.

“Keeping the film in the proper environment ensures its longevity,” said Doug Sylvester, CEO of Pro-Tek Vaults.

“This allows you to have a pristine, often original copy that can be used to make additional prints and digital copies over time.”

Television and film companies are increasingly turning to their back catalogs for sources of revenue, whether it's licensing for advertising clips, reformatted re-release – think of how many times ” Star Wars” is out – or wholesale. of titles to a streaming service.

Before being stored, films must be inspected frame by frame to ensure they are not damaged. VALERIE MACON





While many films and TV shows are now recorded digitally, a number of high-profile directors like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino still insist on using film, whose 12K resolution still trumps best reproduction digital.

Both old and new films must be stored – with the utmost care and security.

About a million reels of Hollywood history are nestled in metal cans in top-secret, temperature- and humidity-controlled units in Burbank and Thousand Oaks, just outside Los Angeles.

Huge movable shelves are filled floor to ceiling with tens of thousands of hours of cinematic magic, alongside legendary television shows, presidential library footage and music videos.

Never-before-seen footage of a Guns N' Roses concert was among the films discovered when a label began digging through old film reels. Alexander Melendez





Closed-circuit cameras monitor the approximately 1.5 billion feet (nearly half a million miles) of film to ensure no one runs off with an Oscar winner's original negatives.

Sylvester's company remains cagey about the titles in its custody, but promotional posters for films including the original “West Side Story,” “Back to the Future II” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” from Tim Burton covers the walls.

Silvester said his clients “are very careful about mentioning the securities we hold.”

Inside the secret vaults are a number of Academy Award-winning films. Rodin Eckenroth





“But I can say that there are some classics, if you looked at…the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, you would see a lot of them here in our inventory.”

The company is also involved in cataloging and digitizing materials that production houses may not even know are in their own storage units.

This includes a project with label Universal Music Group that unearthed never-before-seen footage of a Guns N' Roses concert, as well as the restoration of classic videos from Johnny Cash, Bon Jovi and The Cranberries.

Sylvester says discovering hidden gems like these and then working to keep them safe is a rewarding task.

“It’s part of our cultural history and (we) like to play a role in preserving it for the future.”

