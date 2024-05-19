Entertainment
Dabney Coleman, Hollywood's Funniest Bad Boss, Has Never Lost His Texas Drawl – Texas Monthly
Dabney Coleman may have left the Lone Star State for Hollywood (by way of New York) early in her career. But his Texas accent was a part of almost every role.
Austin-born actor who played the “sexist, selfish, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss in the 1980s. 9 to 5died at his home in California on May 16 at the age of 92. With a career that spanned six decades and included nearly two hundred film and television appearances, Coleman often brought an authentic Texas flair to his mostly comedic roles, even if it was overshadowed in the iconic office caper 9 to 5 by the thick, drawl of Dolly Parton's secretary character Doralee Rhodes, as she and her colleagues, played by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, sought revenge on Consolidated Companies' lecherous autocrat Franklin Hart Jr. .
Coleman is also known for creating another of the decade's quintessential workplace villains; in 1982, he played chauvinistic soap opera director Ron Carlisle in Tootsiealongside the man (and woman) Dustin Hoffman as well as Jessica Lange and Teri Garr.
Dabney Wharton Coleman was born on January 3, 1932, the youngest of four siblings, in the Texas capital. After spending much of his childhood in Corpus Christi, Coleman attended the Virginia Military Institute and then the University of Texas at Austin. During an interview with Texas Monthly in 2000, he admitted that he was not a great student and spent too much time at UT chasing women or playing ping pong at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.
“I majored in philosophy, history and economics, one per year,” he said in the interview. “I finally opted for the Plan II program, then I joined law school. I did that for a year and a half, but I didn't break any records. I don't think I passed more than two classes.
Shortly after marrying fellow Austinite Ann Courtney Harrell in 1957, Coleman found himself failing out of law school. Around this time, he met Austin-born film star Zachary Scott. Their friendship changed Coleman's life.
“I was still living in Austin when Zachary Scott, who was an old friend of my first wife, came to our apartment for drinks,” Coleman said. Texas Monthly during the 2000 interview. “Believe it or not, I was seduced by the idea of becoming an actor right after that meeting. This seems superficial, and I suppose it is, but I'm very glad it happened. The next day I was on a plane to New York.
In the Big Apple, Coleman enrolled in the Neighborhood Playhouse's acting workshop and soon made his ignominious television debut playing a corpse in “Shadow of a Steel Horse,” a Western episode of the television series television anthology. THE Steel time in the United States.
Coleman married actress Jean Hale in 1961, in a union that would last 23 years. He had a daughter from his first marriage, Meghan Coleman, and three children from his second: Quincy Coleman, Randy Coleman and Kelly Coleman.
After being drafted into the United States Army and serving two years in Europe, Coleman returned to his acting career with a career consisting of small roles in both television and film before finding success with hit singles at the box office, such as 9 to 5in the eighties.
His talent for playing hilarious scoundrels came naturally to Coleman, he once claimed, because of the stark contrast with his real life. “I maintain that you have a head start by playing the opposite of who you really are,” he said. “Because you know what the opposite is.” Somehow you know a little better. Especially if comedy is involved. I don't say that in an arrogant way, but that's what I believe.
There were also serious roles. Coleman shared the screen with Fonda once again with an unusually likeable turn as her love interest in 1981. On the golden pond. In the years 1983 War games he played a serious computer scientist along with Matthew Broderick, Ally Sheedy and fellow Texan Barry Corbin.
Another movie, 1984 Cloak and daggerwas filmed largely in San Antonio and features the city's riverwalk in some of its most exciting scenes.
Coleman has starred in popular television sitcoms Buffalo Billcentered on “Buffalo” Bill Bittinger, an egotistical television talk show host, and The Slap Maxwell Storya show that presented Coleman as an equally selfish sports journalist.
He played Tom Hanks' father in You've got mail in 1998 and made his final television appearance in 2019 in Taylor Sheridan's hit western. Yellow stoneplaying John Dutton Sr., in a memorable and emotional scene with Kevin Costner.
But slipping into the existence of unbelieving men like Mr. Hart, who got what he deserved with an accidental dose of rat poison – Skinny N' Sweet in 9 to 5had a certain satisfaction, Coleman once said.
“It’s fun to play these roles,” the actor explained. “You can do extravagant things; things you probably want to do in real life, but you just don't because you're a civilized human being.
Even though Coleman made a career playing characters that audiences loved to hate, that joy was contagious — and you can hear it in his voice.
