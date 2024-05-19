Book Discussion: Three Exciting New Features





This week, Michael Popple reviews three exciting recent releases across genres. You can find more of Michael's book reviews on his blog, invisible library.com The Silverblood Promise by James Logan Arcadia, $34.99 Lukan Gardova is the disgraced heir of a noble family living in exile. When his estranged father is murdered, Lukan sets out to find his killers. Following the clues left behind, Lukan travels to the trading city of Saphrona. However, his search for answers leads him into the middle of a sinister conspiracy that will force Lukan to determine the fate of the entire city. The Silverblood Promise is a captivating and highly entertaining debut fantasy novel that is sure to grab readers' attention. Filled with action, intrigue, and likable characters, this is a great book that comes highly recommended. Lawyer #1 by James Patterson and Nancy Allen Century, $34.99 When high-flying Mississippi attorney Stafford Lee Penney wins a huge case, he has no idea how much his life will fall apart. His victory leads to the murder of his wife and forces Stafford Lee into a spiral of drunkenness. However, the killer is still at large and Stafford Lee must rekindle his legal acumen when he finds himself accused of murder. The superstar team of James Patterson and Nancy Allen have produced an epic and addictive legal thriller that proves impossible to put down. Clever, clever and very fun, you will have an exceptional time with this book. The book that broke the world by Mark Lawrence Harper Voyager, $34.99 In the library, an unnatural repository of books and knowledge, an ancient war reaches its climax. After the devastating events that altered their lives, Evar and Livira have separated and must reunite. But with deadly enemies hunting Evar and Livira trapped like a ghost, can this hapless couple survive and uncover the long-buried secrets that started all this chaos? Mark Lawrence continues to impress with the second book in his Library trilogy. Containing a complex and intense story that masterfully blends elements of fantasy and science fiction, this is an exceptional read that will stay with you.

