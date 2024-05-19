Lots to See and Do at the 2024 Memorial Cup Presented by Dow

Fans will enjoy a concert and speaker series, Food Truck Alley, Christmas with the Cup and more during the two-week 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2024 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are proud to announce the schedule of off-ice events fans can enjoy throughout the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which will take place in from May 23. June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Serving as a free entertainment hub directly across from the Dow Event Center, Fan Fest presented by UA Local 85 will serve as Saginaw's destination for tournament concerts and speaker series, viewing parties for each game of the Memorial Cup, food and beverage options, official event merchandise, and much more.

Among the many events at the UA Local 85 Fan Fest will be the Spirit of the Community entertainment and lecture series. During the 10-day tournament, fans will enjoy daily entertainment, including music from some of Michigan's most beloved bands and musicians, such as The Accidentals, Jedi Mind Trip and Larry McCray. Guests will also enjoy an engaging speaker series that will touch on a variety of topics, including hockey in Saginaw, the Detroit Red Wings and the importance of inclusion, diversity and equity.

Additionally, as part of the UA Local 85 Fan Fest, guests will also be able to experience Food Truck Alley presented by Bavarian Inn Lodge, which will offer fans some of the best local food in the state of Michigan, including Jet's Pizza and Wonder Burger. , The Crooked Fork and NOM NOM Ninja. All of this is in addition to TopShot Hockey's interactive skill games, face painting and STEM science station which together will help make Fan Fest a must-see stop for everyone at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Some of the other events that will take place in this entertainment area or elsewhere around Saginaw are listed below (please note that times and locations for all events are subject to change). A complete list of all events taking place during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow is available on the official tournament website..

– Christmas with the Cup presented by DML Management Inc. (June 1 @ Zehnder Park in Frankenmuth): With Frankenmuth, known for housing the world's largest Christmas store and providing the atmosphere of the Hallmark movie, Christmas with the Cup will give fans the opportunity to experience that feeling where Christmas carols will be sung, ornaments will be decorated while cocoa and coffee will be served in the presence of Santa Claus and the Memorial Cup.

– Ice Cream Social presented by Michigan Sugar (May 26 from 12-1 p.m. @ UA Local 85 Fan Fest / Jolt Credit Union Event Park): A family event to celebrate community and recognize that life is SWEETER when we are together. All attendees of this event will receive a free scoop of Michigan Cream and Sugar Ice Cream, made right in the Great Lakes Bay Region with Michigan sugar and other local ingredients.

– Memorial Cup Ball Hockey Celebration presented by White Orthodontics (May 25-26 at 321 N Washington Avenue, outside the Dow Event Center): Hosted by the Greater Saginaw Amateur Hockey Association, Interested participants ages 5-12 can register as a team or as individuals In this 3 on 3 ball hockey event, registration and participation in this event includes an official Memorial Cup jersey.

– Memorial Cup Youth Skills Development Clinics presented by Zehnder's of Frankenmuth (May 27-May 29 at Saginaw-Bay Ice Rink): With four on-ice development sessions planned (10U, 12U/14U & 8U as well as a session dedicated to girls aged 9-14), Aspiring players and goalkeepers can register to take advantage of this unique opportunity to improve their skills. while drawing inspiration from Saginaw Spirit alumni and clubs competing in the 2024 Memorial Cup.

– Fan Breakfast (May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. @ SVRC Marketplace Building 2nd Floor Ballroom): Scheduled for Memorial Day morning, fans of all ages are invited to come enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet that will also include prize opportunities, a pin exchange and a silent auction. At $20 USD per ticket, guests will also have the chance to meet Saginaw Spirit alumni and see the Memorial Cup up close. Those interested in attending can email Amber Shutsa at [email protected] to confirm their place.

In addition to these events, the CHL announced in March that country star and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Walker Hayes perform a concert the day before the 2024 Memorial Cup championship gameon Saturday, June 1 at 6:00 p.m., at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park. Fans can purchase tickets for this exclusive concert through Ticketmaster.

Ssingle-game tickets for all round robin games at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow are currently available for purchase online for $50-60 USD. Fans wishing to purchase tickets to the semi-final and final can do so by securing a full tournament package (starting at US$385 plus applicable fees) or a two-game pack (starting at US$129 plus applicable fees). These two packages can also be obtained online via Ticketmaster.

This spring, the 2024 Memorial Cup will pit the playoff champions from the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the QThe Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), alongside the host Saginaw Spirit, in a four-team round robin to determine this year's CHL champion. For more information on the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, visit chl.ca/memorialcoupe.