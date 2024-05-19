Entertainment
Ivanka Trump could make a return to politics
Ivanka Trump could return to politics if her father is re-elected president.
The former first daughter said last year: “While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside of the political arena. »
But now, Trump is leading in the polls and could find himself back in the Oval Office.
The former president would be happy to have his wife Melania help with his campaign by hosting fundraisers and that she is “ready to be first lady again”, a source said.
Trump told supporters he was happy that his children Eric, Don Jr. and Tiffany will all be delegates from Florida to the Republican convention in Milwaukee next July.
Ivanka is now the only key family member missing and Trump is “eager to involve her in any way he can,” my source said.
During her first term, Ivanka was the second most sought-after speaker after the president.
It is said that her husband, Jared Kushner, might even be convinced to place his multibillion-dollar private equity firm in a blind trust if he were offered a high-level cabinet position, such as secretary of state.
****
Noel Ashmanwho gave up running nightclubs to produce films, has just returned from a trip to Israel, where he and 12 other Americans were drafted into the army during a visit to Gaza.
At an event hosted by Samantha Ettus, Ashman was joined by actor Billy McNamara, Kaya Jones of the Pussycat Dolls and Jennifer Gilbert of “The Real Housewives of New York.”
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who was also in attendance, told them over dinner that he knew the younger generation was “innovative and enterprising” but did not know “how tough and ready to sacrifice “.
****
Nicole Miller has traveled a lot, but the fashion designer has never been to Albania.
Miller will be heading there soon, she told me, with her friend Candace Bushnell, of “Sex and the City” fame.
The two were invited to dinner in the 78th floor apartment of Robin Cofera ballerina who also designs bejeweled tiaras.
Other guests fed by chef Andrew Molen included TV Guide president Tony Frost, Ramona Singer of “The Real Housewives of New York,” skincare mogul Peter Thomas Roth, film critic Bill McCuddy and Rebeca Herrero, editor-in-chief of Bodega d’Art Review.
Miller, who attended a Fashion Group International luncheon this week, offered advice to would-be designers.
“You really have to get out and make connections,” she said. “You can’t design in a back room and hope to get noticed. You must be an advocate for your own brand.
****
A surprise 75th birthday celebration for Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel was held at at Rao's last week after his birthday concert at Madison Square Garden.
A group of around thirty people surprised Joël at the famous Italian restaurant around 11 p.m.
The event was hosted by his wife, Alexis, and former Governor Andrew Cuomo (the godfather of their two children). The band was rounded out by Joel's band and touring crew.
The mood was light and music was sung – Billy Joel songs, of course – until around 2am.
****
Elizabeth Hurley was directed by her son, Damian, in a sex scene in “Strictly confidential” – but she kept her clothes on.
Damian told Devorah Rose in Social Life Magazine that when he started making films as a child, “My mother once said to me, 'If you ever write and direct a real film, I'll be in it.' This is a very easy thing to say to an 8 year old.
“There was so much noise about these scenes,” Hurley said. “But actually, there’s nothing gratuitous about it – no gratuitous nudity at all – and I really enjoyed that.”
Keep it clean.
****
'The Good Wife' Star Julianna Margulies Marked American Jewish Heritage Month saying, “Money should never be an issue when it comes to educating students about the Holocaust.”
Nazi camp survivor Mark Schonwetter and his daughter Ann, who were the keynote speakers at the 36th Annual Teen Holocaust Symposiumshare that philosophy with the Emmy winner.
“We work with students to educate them about the past in order to create a better future,” said the 90-year-old who escaped the Nazis in Poland. He also announced that his Mark Schonwetter Education Foundation would be an official charitable partner of the New York Marathon.
