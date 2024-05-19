Sister of 15-year-old declared brain dead after Hollywood shooting says family will donate his organs – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A heartbroken sister is speaking out and sharing her grief after a domestic shooting in Hollywood took her 15-year-old brother from them and sent her older brother to the hospital. Speaking to 7News on Saturday, Destiny Weirzba said she, her mother and the rest of her family are going through a devastating loss after her 15-year-old brother, Alex Weirzba, was declared brain dead. Alex was an extraordinary and kind person, she said. Destiny, her mother and other family members remained at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood this weekend. Alex was considered brain dead, and we're going to donate his organs to save other people, because that's what he would have wanted, Destiny said. Relatives told 7News that Alex was at home with his older brother Richard and their uncle, Tony Weirzba, when an argument began. According to Hollywood police, Tony shot his two nephews before turning the gun on himself. Destiny said she just left for work. I knew [my uncle] “I've done bad things in the past, but I never thought he was capable of killing, especially my brother's,” she said. Paramedics transported Alex to Memorial Regional Hospital. Meanwhile, rescue crews transported Richard to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was treated for an eye injury. Destiny said she had the chance to speak with her older brother. He is alive, he knows everything, he remembers everything, she said. He said it was an argument over kitty litter. I don't know if he did something wrong, or if he yelled at her to do the kitty litter, all I know is that it was an argument about the kitty litter , and he just shot my brother. To make matters worse, the family said, the shooting occurred on the anniversary of the death of the siblings' father, who was murdered 14 years ago. Relatives hold tight to the little jars decorated with Alex's heartbeat, wishing it was all just a nightmare. He's his own brother's son. We never imagined this, the boy's mother said. No one can imagine this. It's a horror movie, Destiny said. For example, I always want to wake up and see my brothers' faces again. That's all I want to do. Richard is expected to be fine. His family considers him a hero for seeking help after the shooting. His relatives said Alex would no longer be on life support once his organs were donated. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

