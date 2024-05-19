Kangana Ranaut says she will quit Bollywood after winning Lok Sabha elections: 'The film world is a lie' | Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut has hinted at her plans to quit Bollywood after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Kangana, in a recent interview with Aaj Tak, admitted that she might turn to active politics as she considers the Hindi film industry to be fake. (Also read: Hungry and tired, Kangana Ranaut says election campaigning is a bigger struggle than making films) Kangana Ranaut has hinted at her plans to quit Bollywood after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (HT File) Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood fake and 'brilliant' The Emergency actor was asked if she would leave Bollywood if she wins the elections from Mandi constituency. She replied: Yes. Kangana added, “The film world is a lie, everything is fake. They create a very different environment. It's a brilliant world like a false bubble that should attract the public. It is reality. I am a very passionate person. I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films, I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to engage with passion. About Kangana Ranaut Kangana made her debut in politics by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi. She represents the Bhartiya Janata Party and is currently busy with her campaigns. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Gangster directed by Anurag Basu. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in crucial roles and was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. Kangana rose to fame with films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Projects Kangana's directorial Emergency, which was scheduled to release in June, has been further delayed. The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country. Kangana essays the role of Indira Gandhi in the political drama. His other projects in the pipeline are Sita: The Incarnation, Noti Binodini and an untitled thriller with R Madhavan.

