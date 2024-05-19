Hollywood Career Coach Gives Advice to Nepo Baby and Sci-Fi Filmmaker

How can I show the world that I am more than my last name?

Dear Rémy,

I feel like I gave everything to my profession: that of an actor. I have studied rigorously, I am my own biggest critic and — in the middle of the night when the rest of the world is sleeping — I can be found practicing facial expressions in the bathroom mirror. Hell, I have a copy of The Actor's Way in every one of my houses.

But despite all this work, there are two words that seem to follow me everywhere. “Nepo baby.”

Of course, my parents work in the industry and they have some influence. But I feel very wronged by critics, commentators and fans who repeatedly say that my success is solely due to my lineage.

If I had come from a mining town in Delaware, with parents who had spent their lives on the land, I am certain that I would still have achieved everything I have through my talent alone.

It doesn't help that, with my parents working so hard throughout my childhood, I feel like I missed out on the kind of normal, grounded childhood that “non-nepo babies” would have had. . Mom and Dad weren't around much and a nanny taught me gin rummy.

I am experiencing an identity crisis. How can I show the world that I am more than my last name? Sometimes I dream of getting Face:Off levels of plastic surgery, just so I can do it again and prove my theory that I can succeed through talent alone.

Dear baby Nepo,

Illustration by Russ Tudor

The grass, of course, is always greener, especially if you can afford the best fertilizer north of Laguna Beach.

For every son or daughter of Hollywood royalty who wishes they were born in a mining village and “made it” on their own, there are a million actors from “ordinary” homes who dream of discovering they are a Fonda, a Coppola. or a Huston. Just think of the doors these names can open! Not to mention the freedom a family fortune allows to experiment, make big decisions, and have extra bandwidth to become good at what you love.

You write here about wanting to create distance between you and your father's name, but isn't what you really crave more connection with your parents?

I wonder if you would feel differently about your last name if your parents had been present and attentive? There is no amount of Botox a father can buy to make up for constant absence during a child's formative years.

With all your studying and midnight grumbling, it seems like you're putting yourself through unnecessary trouble. The fact that you were born famous and neglected by your parents means that it is very important that you take care of yourself.

As for testing your talent, no need for drastic facial reconstructive surgery. Simply change your last name, hire a prosthetic makeup artist, and start self-taping auditions. We're excited to hear how you get on.

How can I deal with the pain of amateur quantum physicists rejecting my work?

Dear Rémy,

I've built a career making films set in space, alternate realities, and distant, hyper-technological corners of the future.

I feel like my worldbuilding is second to none. However, every film I release is subject to derisive analysis from fans of the genre, who dismantle the logic of the story and go looking for “plot holes.” At first I was able to laugh about it, but over time it wore me out.

When a father introduces his child to the world, the world coos and coos, but when a director introduces his films to the world, everyone seems to brandish their collective monocle and start looking for errors and omissions.

How can I overcome the pain of having my work rejected by amateur quantum physicists?

Most recently, I took to Reddit – under my handle WhatIfTheMoonWasMadeOfCheese – to chat with this fraternity of fault-finders. My wife and girlfriend are angry with me and say it's a waste of time.

Dear #WhatIfTheMoonWasMadeOfCheese,

Do you feel pain when amateur quantum physicists reject your work, because you feel like they are rejecting you?

I'm intrigued that you compare your films to children. You are clearly attached to it: by that I mean that your production constitutes an important part of your identity. You are your films.

Yet, just as good parenting involves recognizing that we are not our children and that they are their own beings, it is important that you find ways to detach yourself from your images. If your child was bullied at school, you wouldn't confront his or her bullies (I hope?). Likewise, you need to be the “adult” in that particular lecture hall.

Committing without being attached is a new contract with yourself that says, “I will do everything in my power to make this happen, but I will not make the outcome depend solely on me.” » This way of being includes the possibility of experiencing lightness and pleasure.

If you're engaged in a movie, but not attached to it, it becomes a product, something that nerds can dissect at will, without their comments defining who you are.

If this solution does not suit you, can I offer you an evening course in quantum physics? Having the tools to support your scripts – a better understanding of the nature of quasars or the wave-particle duality of matter and light – is surely not a bad thing.

Help! My real characters haunt me!

Dear Rémy,

I recently had a hit TV series that was inspired by my own personal experiences. Now, viewers have turned into detectives, trying to identify the real-life inspirations for my characters.

I didn't really anticipate this outcome, even though we live in an age dominated by murder podcasts and Sherlock Holmes reboots. It seems like in 2024 everyone is an armchair detective.

I am ripped. Succeeding in television has been my dream, and I've definitely paid my dues, surviving for years on canned soup and free condiment packets from fast food restaurants. Still, I can't shake the guilt I feel toward the real people who inspired these characters.

Isn't there a place in art for transforming real people into works of fiction? The best stories are often those drawn from real experiences. Haven’t countless writers before me done the same? Shakespeare was not condemned for his portrayal of Richard III, Victor Hugo was not hunted for the identity of the real Jean Valjean, and I highly doubt that Walt Disney lost any sleep over Anastasia's historical clarifications or Pocahontas.

Dear Life Loomer,

When life hands you lemons, why not make a drama series out of it? If your characters' spirits are starting to haunt you, it may be time to create a focus group rather than a seance.

To feel guilty? Remember that all artists borrow from reality. You just do it with a camera crew and hopefully a well-stocked snack table. In the future, consider tweaking recognizable details. Aim for “this character is a mix of every Steve I've ever met, plus a little bit of that Geoff from Soul Cycle”, instead of pinning it on anyone in particular.

It sounds like you're looking for validation to bring your personal experiences into your work. Here is your permission slip: do it. This adds depth and authenticity to your storytelling. Just add more fiction to avoid any legal drama. The goal is to captivate, not to prosecute.

Reconsider the framework you use. Shakespeare, Hugo, and Disney created stories about real people without the control of the Internet age. They conducted their creative processes without the immediate feedback loop that today’s technology provides. This presents you with a unique challenge, but also a unique opportunity to interact with your audience in a way they never could. Think about it by balancing historical inspiration and modern creativity.

Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran television producer and founder of Vitality Guru, which provides business and career coaching to top performers in media. Send your questions to: [email protected].

Questions edited by Sarah Mills.