Entertainment
Hollywood Career Coach Gives Advice to Nepo Baby and Sci-Fi Filmmaker
How can I show the world that I am more than my last name?
Dear Rémy,
I feel like I gave everything to my profession: that of an actor. I have studied rigorously, I am my own biggest critic and — in the middle of the night when the rest of the world is sleeping — I can be found practicing facial expressions in the bathroom mirror. Hell, I have a copy of The Actor's Way in every one of my houses.
But despite all this work, there are two words that seem to follow me everywhere. “Nepo baby.”
Of course, my parents work in the industry and they have some influence. But I feel very wronged by critics, commentators and fans who repeatedly say that my success is solely due to my lineage.
If I had come from a mining town in Delaware, with parents who had spent their lives on the land, I am certain that I would still have achieved everything I have through my talent alone.
It doesn't help that, with my parents working so hard throughout my childhood, I feel like I missed out on the kind of normal, grounded childhood that “non-nepo babies” would have had. . Mom and Dad weren't around much and a nanny taught me gin rummy.
I am experiencing an identity crisis. How can I show the world that I am more than my last name? Sometimes I dream of getting Face:Off levels of plastic surgery, just so I can do it again and prove my theory that I can succeed through talent alone.
Dear baby Nepo,
The grass, of course, is always greener, especially if you can afford the best fertilizer north of Laguna Beach.
For every son or daughter of Hollywood royalty who wishes they were born in a mining village and “made it” on their own, there are a million actors from “ordinary” homes who dream of discovering they are a Fonda, a Coppola. or a Huston. Just think of the doors these names can open! Not to mention the freedom a family fortune allows to experiment, make big decisions, and have extra bandwidth to become good at what you love.
You write here about wanting to create distance between you and your father's name, but isn't what you really crave more connection with your parents?
I wonder if you would feel differently about your last name if your parents had been present and attentive? There is no amount of Botox a father can buy to make up for constant absence during a child's formative years.
With all your studying and midnight grumbling, it seems like you're putting yourself through unnecessary trouble. The fact that you were born famous and neglected by your parents means that it is very important that you take care of yourself.
As for testing your talent, no need for drastic facial reconstructive surgery. Simply change your last name, hire a prosthetic makeup artist, and start self-taping auditions. We're excited to hear how you get on.
How can I deal with the pain of amateur quantum physicists rejecting my work?
Dear Rémy,
I've built a career making films set in space, alternate realities, and distant, hyper-technological corners of the future.
I feel like my worldbuilding is second to none. However, every film I release is subject to derisive analysis from fans of the genre, who dismantle the logic of the story and go looking for “plot holes.” At first I was able to laugh about it, but over time it wore me out.
When a father introduces his child to the world, the world coos and coos, but when a director introduces his films to the world, everyone seems to brandish their collective monocle and start looking for errors and omissions.
How can I overcome the pain of having my work rejected by amateur quantum physicists?
Most recently, I took to Reddit – under my handle WhatIfTheMoonWasMadeOfCheese – to chat with this fraternity of fault-finders. My wife and girlfriend are angry with me and say it's a waste of time.
Dear #WhatIfTheMoonWasMadeOfCheese,
Do you feel pain when amateur quantum physicists reject your work, because you feel like they are rejecting you?
I'm intrigued that you compare your films to children. You are clearly attached to it: by that I mean that your production constitutes an important part of your identity. You are your films.
Yet, just as good parenting involves recognizing that we are not our children and that they are their own beings, it is important that you find ways to detach yourself from your images. If your child was bullied at school, you wouldn't confront his or her bullies (I hope?). Likewise, you need to be the “adult” in that particular lecture hall.
Committing without being attached is a new contract with yourself that says, “I will do everything in my power to make this happen, but I will not make the outcome depend solely on me.” » This way of being includes the possibility of experiencing lightness and pleasure.
If you're engaged in a movie, but not attached to it, it becomes a product, something that nerds can dissect at will, without their comments defining who you are.
If this solution does not suit you, can I offer you an evening course in quantum physics? Having the tools to support your scripts – a better understanding of the nature of quasars or the wave-particle duality of matter and light – is surely not a bad thing.
Help! My real characters haunt me!
Dear Rémy,
I recently had a hit TV series that was inspired by my own personal experiences. Now, viewers have turned into detectives, trying to identify the real-life inspirations for my characters.
I didn't really anticipate this outcome, even though we live in an age dominated by murder podcasts and Sherlock Holmes reboots. It seems like in 2024 everyone is an armchair detective.
I am ripped. Succeeding in television has been my dream, and I've definitely paid my dues, surviving for years on canned soup and free condiment packets from fast food restaurants. Still, I can't shake the guilt I feel toward the real people who inspired these characters.
Isn't there a place in art for transforming real people into works of fiction? The best stories are often those drawn from real experiences. Haven’t countless writers before me done the same? Shakespeare was not condemned for his portrayal of Richard III, Victor Hugo was not hunted for the identity of the real Jean Valjean, and I highly doubt that Walt Disney lost any sleep over Anastasia's historical clarifications or Pocahontas.
Dear Life Loomer,
When life hands you lemons, why not make a drama series out of it? If your characters' spirits are starting to haunt you, it may be time to create a focus group rather than a seance.
To feel guilty? Remember that all artists borrow from reality. You just do it with a camera crew and hopefully a well-stocked snack table. In the future, consider tweaking recognizable details. Aim for “this character is a mix of every Steve I've ever met, plus a little bit of that Geoff from Soul Cycle”, instead of pinning it on anyone in particular.
It sounds like you're looking for validation to bring your personal experiences into your work. Here is your permission slip: do it. This adds depth and authenticity to your storytelling. Just add more fiction to avoid any legal drama. The goal is to captivate, not to prosecute.
Reconsider the framework you use. Shakespeare, Hugo, and Disney created stories about real people without the control of the Internet age. They conducted their creative processes without the immediate feedback loop that today’s technology provides. This presents you with a unique challenge, but also a unique opportunity to interact with your audience in a way they never could. Think about it by balancing historical inspiration and modern creativity.
Remy Blumenfeld is a veteran television producer and founder of Vitality Guru, which provides business and career coaching to top performers in media. Send your questions to: [email protected].
Questions edited by Sarah Mills.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/dear-remy-hollywood-career-coach-advice-nepo-baby-1235903085/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood Career Coach Gives Advice to Nepo Baby and Sci-Fi Filmmaker
- Manika Batra reaches new peak in the TT world rankings, on her way to Olympic glory
- These affordable Nordstrom fashion items are elite
- Enhanced security for enterprises: Google launches Google Threat Intelligence
- All limits crossed: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission | Kolkata News
- Erdogan inaugurates “Saladin” airport in restive southeast of Turkey
- Kangana Ranaut says she will quit Bollywood after winning Lok Sabha elections: 'The film world is a lie' | Bollywood
- Red Hat CEO, ET Telecom
- Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries' youth fund quietly slashed by 58 million under Rishi Sunak
- Canada beats Finland, Sweden beats Latvia, Switzerland beats Denmark at the Men's Hockey World Cup | National sports
- Laura Woods' TNT Sports replacement Becky Ives stuns in daring dress live on TV for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
- Google has announced big AI features coming to Android smartphones.Here's what you can expect