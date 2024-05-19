Here are 10 shows to see on Columbia stages this summer





The whole world might as well be a stage this summer, as mid-Missouri's touring theater troupes and artists invite audiences into theaters for moments of cool escapism and deeply human expression. As usual, the summer theater slate is stacked around Columbia. Here are just 10 of the shows you can catch in the coming months. You will laugh, you will cry, you will give ovations! June 4: Comedies in concert at the University of Missouri Offered every year, but different in each iteration, this show revolves around 10-minute laugh riots; this summer, “the evening will celebrate all things country western.” Tickets cost $5. Visit https://theatre.missouri.edu/ for more information. June 12-16: “Charlotte’s Web” at MU EB White's classic children's novel conveyed eternal messages on silk; these messages of affirmation, community and self-esteem translate to the stage in this adaptation. Tickets are $15. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. June 20: Chris Porter at Blue Note The Kansas City native has delivered his stand-up everywhere, from Jimmy Kimmel's show and “Last Comic Standing” to his own Comedy Central special; In an Everyman tone, Porter speaks on the minefields of adult conversation, what might be abandoned in the heat of a moment, and the unbridled stupidity of our times. Tickets cost between $25 and $35. Visit https://thebluenote.com/ for more details. June 20-30: “Pippin” at Columbia Entertainment Company CEC stages this wonderful Schwartz-Hirson-Fosse musical about a young royal in search of his “piece of heaven.” Tickets cost between $15 and $20. Visit https://cectheatre.simpletix.com/. June 27: Josh Blue at Blue Note A win on “Last Comic Standing” more than 15 years ago propelled Blue into a career with stops all over television, radio and podcasts; he also made a significant stay in the United States. Paralympic football team. Tickets cost between $30 and $35. July 18-21, July 25-28, August 1-4: “9 to 5” at Maplewood Barn Theater It's time to get down to business with this dynamic musical comedy adapted from the hit Dolly Parton-Lily Tomlin-Jane Fonda comedy by American treasure Parton herself. Visit https://maplewoodbarn.org/ for ticket information. July 19-21: TRYPS presents “The Addams Family” at Columbia College Just mention the Addams Family and you can almost hear the clichés of their iconic TV theme song. Columbia's long-running children's theater troupe promises its own delightful version of all the brood's grisly misadventures. Visit https://www.trypskids.com/shows. August 9: Bored teachers at Missouri Theater A real bridge between summer and the next school year, this tour features teachers as comedians, who educate the public with their humor. Tickets cost between $39 and $59. Visit https://concertseries.missouri.edu/ for more information. August 9-11, 15-18: “Church and State” at Talking Horse Productions Promising an experience as “funny, heartbreaking and uplifting” as our political climate, this series follows the failings of a Republican senator whose carefree words might say a lot about what he really believes. Tickets cost between $18 and $20. Visit https://www.talkinghorseproductions.org/ for more information. August 17-25: “Noises Off” at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater Few companies are better prepared to deal with this behind-the-scenes farce about the failures and successes of a British troupe. The Lyceum team will no doubt bring a touch of self-awareness to the Michael Frayn show. Tickets cost between $20 and $45. Visit https://lyceumtheatre.org/ for more information. Aarik Danielsen is the Tribune's features and culture editor. Contact him at [email protected] or by calling 573-815-1731.He's on Twitter/X @aarikdanielsen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/entertainment/theater/2024/05/19/10-shows-to-see-on-columbia-stages-this-summer/73687916007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos