Hollywood and the “We the People” experience | CRONIN & LOEVY | Notice

There is no single great American political film. Yet there are dozens of provocative films and documentaries that help us understand the American experience. They tell the story of our successes and failures and how long it took us to live up to our noble aspirations of freedom and opportunity for all.

Movies are made to entertain and make money for producers and investors. Yet they can make us think about where we are going as a nation and where we would like to go.

Memorable American political films

What are memorable American political films? This is a subjective endeavor and, as we will point out later, a person's political beliefs can determine such a list of films.s.

Here is ours:

“Mr. Smith goes to Washington”

“All the King's Men”

“Citizen Kane”

“Casablanca”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Dr Strangelove”

“At the water's edge”

“High noon”

“Lincoln”

“Grapes of Wrath”

“The candidate”

“Gone with the Wind”

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Forrest Gump”

“The Godfather”

“The Man Who Killed Liberty Valance”

Such lists are difficult because there are so many worthy candidates. And some films age better than others. But it is useful to compile such lists to highlight major cinematic achievements and to remind us of the evolution of our constitutional democracy. Note that some films appear on several of our lists.

Inspirational films about the American experience

Here is a related list of films that inspired Americans about their country and their patriots:

“Lincoln”

“Gettysburg”

“Glory”

“Saving Private Ryan”

“Patton”

“Captain America”

“Sergeant York”

“Mr. Smith goes to Washington”

“Forrest Gump”

“12 Angry Men”

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Hidden numbers”

Civic entertainment films that help us understand governance

Here is a list of films that we select as civic entertainment. They help us understand how the American government works and the challenges government officials face when trying to promote the common good:

“Advice and consent”

“Seven days in May”

“The fog of war”

“The Best Man”

“The West Wing” (NBC)

“The Civil War” (PBS)

“City Hall” (PBS)

“The Last Hurray”

“Primary colors”

“Show Me a Hero” (Netflix)

“A Few Good Men”

“All the President's Men”

Films critical of the American experience

Hollywood and documentarians have given us hundreds of films criticizing the failures of the American republic. Most of us want to believe that America is an exceptional nation and that the American dream, exemplified by the fictional novel Forrest Gump, is open to everyone.

We also want to believe that the rule of law applies equally to everyone, but we are mature enough to know that governing is difficult, that no nation is perfect, and that watered-down movies can be misleading and unhelpful. Here are some films that remind us that our national history has been both complicated and remarkable:

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“12 years of slavery”

“Born on the 4th of July”

“Grapes of Wrath”

“The wolf of Wall Street”

“Wood to silk”

“Erin Brockovitch”

“Casino Jack”

“Salt of the Earth” (union)

“Beloved”

“The report”

“All the President's Men”

“Harland County, United States” (documentary)

“Avatar”

“The Wizard of Lies”

“The big short”

What is remarkable is that our nation started with just a few million people and has grown to over 330 million people. Additionally, we have one of the most diverse populations in the world.

Our political system has undergone multiple changes, but our aspirations for maximum individual liberty, equality before the law, the rule of law, and the consent of the governed remain the guiding stars of the American experience. Critical films highlight our flaws, but most critical films do so by reminding us how we can and should be better.

Hollywood has been criticized for its liberal and even left-wing bias. Some conservatives say Hollywood films are too often anti-family, anti-religious, anti-business and anti-American. They point to actors and directors Charlie Chaplin, Dalton Trumbo, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda and Spike Lee as insufficiently patriotic or at least biased liberals.

These critics may be right. But many, if not most, Hollywood film company owners are conservative, pro-American, and Republican. Louis B. Mayer of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer was a major fundraiser for Republican presidents in the 1920s and chaired the California Republican Party. Hollywood moguls united to defeat Sinclair Lewis when he ran as a Democrat for governor of California in 1934.

There have been many conservative directors, such as Walt Disney, Darryl Zanuck and Clint Eastwood. And there have been influential conservative actors like George Murphy, John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Gary Cooper, Mel Gibson, Bob Hope, John Voight, Chuck Norris and Sylvester Stallone. Hollywood notables Charlton Heston and Ronald Reagan became more conservative as they aged.

Conservative authors Ayn Rand, Allen Drury and Tom Clancy wrote books that became landmark American films.

Here is a list of films enjoyed by conservatives or sharing conservative themes. Note, however, that many of these films were good films enjoyed by people with very different beliefs and viewpoints:

“Conservative-themed” films

“The source of the fountain”

“Red Dawn”

“Rambo”

“24”

“Free to Choose” (PBS series featuring economist Milton Friedman)

“American Sniper”

“Dirty Harry”

“Dedication”

“Patton”

“Victory at Sea” (naval history of World War II)

“Young Abe Lincoln”

“The Incomparable Mr. Buckley” (PBS)

“The Patriot”

“Forrest Gump”

“Liberal” films with messages

Here's a list of memorable liberal films that send messages. These films emphasize inclusion, social reform, and the importance of government solutions in helping us live up to our idealistic aspirations:

“Dr Strangelove”

“Inherit the Wind”

“Avatar”

“Eyes On the Prize” (PBS documentary)

“West Wing”

“The Plot Against America”

“Gideon's Trumpet”

“12 Angry Men”

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Bob Roberts”

“Milk”

“The Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Wood to silk”

“Roger and I”

“Grapes of Wrath”

“Seven days in May”

“An Inconvenient Truth” (Al Gore documentary)

Films that emphasize political complexity

Many films make us understand that politics is complicated, that being involved in politics often changes one's character, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.

These films also highlight that sometimes there are no easy answers and that vanity and political bias can be a challenge, even a corruption.

“All the King's Men”

“Advice and consent”

“Primary colors”

“Oppenheimer

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“At the water's edge”

“Hoffa”

“All the President's Men”

“Zero Dark 30”

“Section”

“Gone with the Wind”

“The Godfather”

“Dirty Harry”

“Integrated Security”

“Charlie Wilson's War”

“Fog of War”

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Gabriel on the White House”

“The Last Hurray”

The American experience is a remarkable and unfinished story. America is a work in progress, a nation in regular need of renewal and increased engagement. Films help us understand our strengths and weaknesses, how far we have come and how far we still have to go.

We watch and rewatch these films because they struggle with our qualities as well as our faults, our promises, our limits and our paradoxes. The American experiment is a noble one, but it is an unfinished story. Our films and documentaries tell this story.

Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy write about U.S. and Colorado politics.