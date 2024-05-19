Entertainment
When Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu broke the Bollywood stereotype with a simple wedding
Soha Ali Khan was dressed in a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding. (Photo credits: Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married at the Sharmila Tagores Mumbai residence in Khar.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married on January 25, 2015. This year, the couple celebrated nine years of being together. Now, months after the occasion, their wedding video has resurfaced on social media. At a time when lavish Bollywood weddings featuring exotic destinations, pastel-hued groom outfits and elaborate pre-wedding receptions have become the new norm, the simple wedding ceremony of celebrity couples has caught the attention of many . From traditional wedding attire to following conventional rituals, the masses gushed over Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmus' dreamy yet intimate wedding music video.
The video was posted to Instagram on May 8 and has been gaining traction ever since. It opens with a close-up of Soha Ali Khan, showing off her bridal makeup, jewelry and mehendi. The scene shifts to Kunal Kemmu, looking out the window. The actor was seen getting ready for the big day. With a turban wrapped around his head, he donned a white sherwani and juttis to marry the love of his life.
After a warm welcome from Soha Ali Khan's family members, Kunal Kemmu and his then bride-to-be celebrated the wedding customs. The Rang De Basanti actress looked like a queen in a crimson and white Sabyasachi lehenga. They looked lovingly into each other's eyes, laughing tenderly as the special moments were recorded. Glimpses of the Sangeet ceremony also appeared in the clip. He captured a romantic dance to the tunes of a song with his boyfriend. The reception and sangeet ceremonies took place on January 26.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married at the Sharmila Tagores Mumbai residence in Khar. A wedding straight out of a fairy tale, we read in the caption of the clip. Social media users were quick to react to the now viral video. Very simple and beautiful, praised one individual. The love and respect they have for each other in their eyes, pointed out another. The cutest couple, one person noted. Others went full hearted in the comments.
Soha Ali Khan was in a relationship with Kunal Kemmu since 2009, before getting engaged in 2014, followed by marriage the following year. They became the proud parents of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.
