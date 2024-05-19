Memorial weekend; Car Show and Crawfish Boil

Seven Days Out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Strabismus

6 p.m. Monday May 20. Handlebar 319 N. Tarragona St. Squint will perform in concert with special guests Brainburn, Spiral, Cradle to Grave and Submit. $10 in advance and at the door. More information: lehandlebar850.com.

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday May 20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida bring the blues back to the Seville Quarter entertainment district. The event features live blues music and “BBQ and Bud” food and drink specials. More information: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

TUESDAY

Groups on the beach

7 p.m. Tuesday May 21. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Bands on the Beach is Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series featuring artists for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, the series offers an eclectic musical experience all summer long. This week we feature Smoke Stak Band. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More information: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

WEDNESDAY

Blippi: The wonderful tour around the world

6 p.m. Wednesday May 22. Saenger Theater, 118 S. Palafox St. Blippi will head to the Saenger Theater for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. So come dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks galore? You bet. Get ready to shake off those moves and OJ Twist your way through this all-new music party. Tickets start at $27. More information: 850-595-3880 or Pensolasaenger.com.

THURSDAY

Johnny Chisholm Presents 30th Anniversary of Memorial Weekend Pensacola

Thursday to Monday, May 23 to 27. Pensacola Beach, Park East. North America's largest Memorial Day LGBTQ event in the last 30 years returns to Pensacola Beach with all-night parties, daily beach tea dances, DJs Abel, Robbie Carrigan, TDon, Joe Gauthreaux, Will Lowe, Eddie Martinez, Trixie Mattel, Dan. Slater, Karsten Sollors and Tom Stephan, plus lighting by J. Bryan Holcombe and video by Jimmy Bartlett. Admission: $25 to $430. More information: johnnychisholm.com.

Saint-Christophe concerts

6 p.m. Thursday, May 23. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. Christopher's Concerts presents free live music showcases featuring some of the area's best local bands. Food will be available for purchase on site. This week we feature The Lads. Free. More information: scpen.org/christophers-concerts.html.

Night of the Living Dead/Plan 9 from Space

7:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 2:30 p.m. from Sunday May 23 to 26. Ashmore Auditorium, Pensacola State College Building 8, 1000 College Blvd. This stage double feature is a twist on his vintage low-budget films. With its out-of-this-world horror and deadly zombie attacks, you will either be scared or laughing hysterically. $11 for adults; $9 for seniors and non-PSC students; $7 for PSC employees; free for PSC students. More information: Pensolastate.edu.

FRIDAY

Groups on the Bayou

6:30 p.m. Friday May 24. Bayview Park, 2001 E. Lloyd St. The East Hill Neighborhood Association presents the Bayou Community Concert Series bands. Bring chairs, blankets and your family on land or water, and join everyone on the lawn of the new Bayview Community Center. Access to boats is available. Local food trucks will be present. This month we feature Ben Loftin & The Family. Free. More information: bandssonthebayou.com.

Blackwater Fall Concert Series Bands

7 p.m., Friday May 24. Jernigans Landing, 5154 Willing St., Milton. Come by boat or bring a lawn chair and join friends and neighbors to hear the Gulf Coast's best live music at the award-winning, family-friendly Bands on the Blackwater concerts. The series features a variety of music. This week we feature The Flavors. Free. More information: 850-983-5400 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater.

Murder on the Dance Floor: Costume Dance Party

8 p.m. Friday May 24. The Handle, 319 N. Tarragona St. Enjoy 2000's dance-pop and house music with DJ sets, immersive decor inspired by the 2023 film “Saltburn,” drink specials, queer art and artist sellers. Themed attire is strongly encouraged. Music will be provided by DJ June and Mauricio Cezar. More information: lehandlebar850.com.

SATURDAY

Heroes on the water

7 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Navarre Park, 8513 Navarre Parkway. Enjoy a day of fellowship and camaraderie as organizers welcome active duty and retired military members as well as first responders and their families for a free day of kayaking, kayak fishing and lunch. Families can participate in a fun day with activities, music, food and prizes. More information: getrelaxing.com.

Family beach party

Saturday May 25 at noon. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. Enjoy a free concert honoring God, Family and Military on Pensacola Beach with special guest Mountain People Worship. More information: facebook.com/FamilyBeachFest.

Miss Memorial Day Bikini Competition

Saturday May 26 at noon. Flora-Bama Lounge & Package, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. The world-famous beach bar hosts several bikini contests each year for Mullet Toss, Memorial Day, 4th of July and the Labor Day finale. On each of these holidays, women can compete to become one of the top finalists. The top three winners will then be eligible to compete in the Labor Day Bikini Contest Finals for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000. More information: 850-492-0611 or florabama.com.

SUNDAY

Remembrance Day Ceremony

9 a.m., exhibitions; 1 p.m., ceremony; Sunday May 26. Veterans Memorial Park, 200 S. 10th Ave. Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola hosts a memorial service for those who lost their lives in U.S. military service. The ceremony typically includes a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem and other patriotic musical performances, the presentation and laying of wreaths, and guest speakers. The Memorial Day ceremony is an important opportunity for the local community, the Park Foundation and veterans organizations across the country to come together and honor our friends and loved ones who left to serve our nation and were never gone home. More information: veteransmemorialparkpensacola.org.

Exotic Car Show and Crawfish Boil

10 a.m. Sunday, May 26. O'Riley's Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. ORileys is hosting an Exotic Car Show and Crawfish Boil during Memorial Day weekend. Participants have the opportunity to purchase a plate of crayfish at the pub. The show will feature a variety of vehicles. Previous shows at ORileys have included Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Porches and GT-Rs. Customers over 21 will receive a free Bud Light with the purchase of a crawfish plate. Only pre-approved cars will be allowed in the event area. Free. More information: orileyspub.com.

Memorial Day Sunday

1 p.m. Sunday May 26. Seville District, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy a day filled with live music, delicious food and refreshing drink specials in the Seville Courtyard. Honor and remember while creating treasured memories together. More information: sevillequarter.com.

