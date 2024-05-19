Jeff Daniels feared the Dumb and DumberToilet scene would end his career





Jeff Daniels looks back on his time filming the infamous toilet scene in Stupid and even dumber and how he feared it would end his acting career. The actor, known for many of his most dramatic roles, recently said USA today that even his agents warned him against playing Harry, the “dumber” of two friends, opposite Jim Carrey's Lloyd in the 1994 comedy. “I had agents, who were not wrong, who told me: 'You are a serious actor.' This is not the direction you should take. We’re going to stop this and remove you from this movie,’” Daniels recalled. “But I wanted to shake things up with a comedy. And I wanted to work with Jim Carrey. Upon entering the project, the Terms of endearment The star knew he had to fully commit to the over-the-top comedy scenes, as the film studio initially wanted to cast a comedian for the role. “It was like I had scenes. I knew I was going to score,” he said. “If [directors Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly] cut them out, the movie was going to be 'Jim and the Other Guy.' However, when it came time to film the scene where Harry had extreme digestive issues in Mary's toilet after drinking laxative-enriched tea, he began to worry about the impact it might have on his career of actor. “It's one thing to read the toilet scene, but then the day comes and we're actually going to do the toilet scene,” Daniels explained. “I told Jim, 'This is either the beginning of my career or the end.' Jim, who is not afraid, told me: “It’s going to be great. You just have to follow through.' Thanks to Carrey's advice, The press room The actor decided to go all out in this bathroom, creating this now memorable sequence. “It was a few hours of porcelain gymnastics,” Daniels added. “And that close-up when they pop up on my red face.” I had been doing this for so long that I almost passed out. Once the beloved film became a hit, Daniels' concerns disappeared. The actor even recalled Clint Eastwood showing up at a celebrity golf tournament to congratulate him on the film. Stupid and even dumber ultimately became a box office success, leading Daniels and Carrey to reprise their roles for a sequel in 2014, Dumb and dumber. “I did my job, beyond my work,” A whole man said the actor. “In terms of comedic scenes, that toilet scene will probably outlive us. It will be funny in 40 years.

