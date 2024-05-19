The rise of New York studios steals the spotlight from Hollywood





Hollywood has long held the hands of the entertainment elite, but the expansion of New York studios is giving the industry an offer it can't refuse. New York's production sector poses a legitimate threat to Hollywood's long-held title as the nation's entertainment capital, according to the Los Angeles Times. reported. In recent years, a number of sound stages and production spaces have opened in New York and the rest of the Empire State. Sunset Pier 94 Studios is expected to add six soundstages to Manhattan's West Side next year. The soundstages, developed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Vornado Realty Trust, Hudson Pacific Properties and Blackstone, will add 85,000 square feet to the city's production portfolio. Robert De Niro is backing Wildflower in Queens, which spans 91,000 square feet of soundstages. East End Studios will also open a space in Sunnyside, Queens next year and Great Point Studios has a facility in Yonkers. A key driver of New York's studio boom is the annual film tax credit, increased this year by lawmakers from $420 million to $700 million. Officials also increased the credit on eligible expenses and created a model for producers to claim the credits even faster. Learn more It's not a great time for all New York production companies as the industry continues to emerge from last year's double strike. Broadway Stages in Brooklyn was only at 50% capacity last month. A greater existential threat could also weigh on the industry. As these spaces proliferate in New York and beyond, there may not be enough tenants to fill all the soundstages and production studios under construction. This is especially true as consolidation looms for the entertainment industry. Holden Walter Warner

