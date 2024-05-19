Entertainment
UAE: Meet a 20-year-old Filipino violinist who brings Bollywood songs to life – News
Photos by Muhammad Sajjad/KT
His musical journey began at the age of three, inspired by karaoke nights and concerts in his native country. After moving to Dubai at the age of five to live with his parents, young Ian's passion for music continued to flourish. He enrolled in music lessons and showed his talent in various competitions, mastering several instruments, including the piano, guitar and violin.
Even at the age of 20, Ian Cris Tocle devotes himself body and soul to his musical melodies while balancing the demands of pursuing his higher education. Known online as TRIC, he has made his mark as a multi-faceted musician and artist from the Philippines, currently making waves in Dubai. A singer, violinist and music producer, Ian's performances have graced local and international stages.
Reflecting on his early musical influences, Ian fondly remembers lively karaoke evenings with his grandparents in the Philippines. “Growing up with my grandparents, music was always a central part of our household. Whenever there was a special occasion, we would have karaoke nights at home, complete with food, drinks and music. loud chants to rock songs, which is common for many Filipinos.
His grandparents' passion for music deeply inspired him, eventually leading him to pursue formal training in Dubai. When I moved to Dubai, I started taking singing, guitar and piano lessons and started participating in local and international competitions. However, it wasn’t until later in my musical journey that I came across the violin,” says Ian. ” It was love at first sight.
Discovering violin virtuosos like Lindsey Stirling, David Garrett, and Taylor Davis on YouTube sparked a new passion for the instrument and began his professional journey as a musician. They are my idols on the violin. Seeing them play made me want to play the violin, says Ian.
Bollywood Beats
Ian's foray into Bollywood music was sparked by his appearance on ZEE TV's Asia Singing Superstarz, where he performed Bollywood songs. “We had the chance to perform Bollywood songs in front of legends like Shankar Mahadevan and Shafqat Ali. Being part of this experience exposed me to Indian instruments and musical styles, which have greatly influenced and shaped my approach to music. music,” he remembers.
When asked if adapting Bollywood music to the violin posed any challenges for the young musician, he added, “It's the way it is played and the scales. Indian music, whether Bollywood or classical, has different styles from Western music. melodies tend to have lots of runs and ornamentation, which are characteristic features of Indian music, known as ragas.
However, Ian rose to these challenges, using techniques such as glides and runs to imitate traditional Indian bowed instruments such as the Sarangi and Dilruba. Despite his Filipino origins, he effortlessly infuses his cultural heritage into his Bollywood performances.
When I look at my Filipino cultural influences and my interpretations of Bollywood music, I find it's the romanticism that bridges the gap between the two. Both Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and Bollywood excel in expressing love through their songs. So, every time I perform, the feeling and emotionality of my Filipino heritage naturally comes through in my Bollywood music, says Ian.
The elaborate melodies, improvisations and visual spectacle of Bollywood performances resonate deeply with him as an artist. “Bollywood is very colorful and vibrant, which makes it very enjoyable. This is also a common theme in Filipino music,” says Ian.
“Channeling these emotions of love and fun into my performances, whether it was playing an OPM song or a Bollywood song, helped me connect with the audience on an emotional level, no matter what. or the genre I play.
Some of his favorite artists include Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose voice and captivating compositions continually inspire him. I hope I will have the opportunity to collaborate with them on a song one day, he adds.
Ian's ultimate goal is to use his music to bridge cultural gaps and foster understanding between diverse communities. Through my performances and collaborations, I aim to inspire musicians and music enthusiasts to explore the rich and diverse musical traditions of different countries, thereby expanding our musical horizons, he adds. Music can pave the way for cultural diversity, fostering a more harmonious and inclusive global community. »
As Ian looks to the future, he is excited about upcoming projects, including his debut album, which will mix epic synthesizer elements with orchestral sounds. Through his art, Ian continues to build bridges, bringing people together across cultures and borders and invites those interested in collaborating with him to contact him through his social media platforms.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
