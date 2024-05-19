“I have so much to offer”





Kevin Spacey says he still has a lot to offer Hollywood despite new sexual assault allegations.

In 2022, Spacey was found not responsible for battery in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Rapp.

But accusations from Rapp and others that followed resulted in Spacey being dropped from his starring role in the Netflix series “House of Cards,” while his scenes in the film “All the Money in the World” were returned with Christopher Plummer instead. In a interview With NewsNation, the Oscar winner told Chris Cuomo, “I just want to get back to work. I'm so grateful for the career that I've had,” he said, adding that he feels to still have “so much to offer”. “Industry. Over the past seven years, Spacey has landed less than a handful of acting roles. He has also faced a number of other allegations of inappropriate behavior, the most recent of which was highlighted in the documentary series “Spacey Unmasked.” In 2023, a London court found Spacey not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. Spacey's interview with NewsNation came after several notable actors, including Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone, came forward to defend Spacey and publicly show their support for his return to Hollywood. Neeson said The telegraph in an interview published Wednesday, Spacey was “one of our finest performers in the theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and we miss him dearly.” “Basic Instinct” actor Stone also echoed Neeson's sentiment: “I can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He's a genius. He's so stylish and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us.” never will be.” Meanwhile, Stephen Fry told the newspaper it was wrong to “continue to harass and stalk him”, while F. Murray Abraham said he “vouched for 'Spacey' unequivocally”. Responding to the outpouring of public support, Spacey told Cuomo it “means an awful lot.” “It's very rewarding. At the same time, these are people that I've had conversations with and who have helped me a lot on my path and I'm very, very grateful to them.”

