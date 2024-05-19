Entertainment
The sincere and incisive animated film by Claude Barras
Films about the ecological issues of contemporary life often emphasize the results of unfettered human consumption. By showing the abuses suffered by the environment, they function as both an urgent warning and a desperate plea. Claude Barras takes another path in Savages (Wild)her incisive and uplifting animated feature about an 11-year-old girl trying to protect her land and people from increasing deforestation.
Premiere in Cannes, Savages focuses on the elemental beauty and dignity of community-led preservation. It is the last film of the Swiss director whose last film My life as a zucchini premiered at Cannes in 2016 to critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. As in that film, Barras doesn't condescend or condescend to younger viewers. Savageswritten by Barras and Catherine Paillé in collaboration with Morgan Navarro and Nancy Huston, is uncompromising in its message, deceptively restrained in its instructions, and absolutely stunning to look at.
Savages
The essential
An inspiring and entertaining ode to ecological and cultural preservation.
Place: Cannes Film Festival (special screenings)
Cast: Babette De Coster, Martin Verset, Laetitia Dosch, Benot Poelvoorde, Pierre-Isae Duc, Michel Vuillermoz, Paysan Sailyvia
Director: Claude Barras
Scriptwriter : Claude Barras, Catherine Paille, Nancy Huston, Morgan Navarro
1 hour 27 minutes
The stop-motion animated film delights in scenes from the natural world, from the vivid colors of the jungle (soft greens, vibrant blues and muted browns) to the symphony of nocturnal animals (screaming owls, shrill cicadas and crying crickets). Working with Charles de Ville on sound design, Barras deepens our understanding of Borneo, a large island in Southeast Asia, with the soundtrack of rainforests. It is here, between the shrill cries of birds, the croaking of frogs and the rustling of foliage, that we witness the first of many threats to the environmental order.
After seeing her colleagues on the oil palm plantation kill a mother orangutan in cold blood, Kéria (Babette De Coster) and her father (Benoît Poelvoorde) save the baby primate from the same fate. They bring the young orangutan home, where Kéria takes on a maternal role and quickly bonds with the animal. She names the monkey Oshi, after the sound he makes when sneezing.
Kéria's budding relationship with Oshi is interrupted by a visit from her young cousin Selaï (Martin Verset), with whom she has a difficult relationship. A big fight between the two children leads Selaï to run away with Oshi and forces Kéria, anxious, to venture deeper into the forest than she ever did alone.
The main action in Savages begins when Kéria, Selaï and Oshi find themselves in the forest and return to Selaï. While some films aimed at younger audiences might make the forest a charming expanse, Barras keeps it realistic: his portrayal of the jungle emphasizes the beauty and magic of the natural world without lying about its more dangerous and less attractive sides. It intersperses the expedition of this motley crew with scenes from the ecosystem: venomous snakes feeding on their next meal and panthers weaving through dense vegetation.
As Kéria, Selaï and Oshi navigate unpredictable terrain – textured with tree trunks, territorial animals and cracks – the cousins share stories about each other. Selai is Penan, a nomadic people indigenous to Borneo, and his mother sent him to live with his uncle so that he could learn to read and write at school. With Kéria, he shares legends and lessons of the land passed down by his grandfather. Kéria is also Penan, but her relationship with the tribe broke down after her mother died when she was young. The teenager has few memories of her time in the forest or her connection to the land.
Barras constructs an inspiring narrative through Kéria's rediscovery of her identity, from learning bits of the Penan language to demonstrating a greater appreciation of her role in the larger ecosystem. With the help of her grandfather (Pierre-Isaïe Duc) and her father's old friend, Jeanne (Laetitia Dosch), Kéria discovers more about her family's history and the community's constant struggle against its own extinction.
This anti-colonial approach reframes our existence on this planet as a debt to the future rather than a legacy of the past. When Kéria, Selaï and Oshi reunite with the rest of the Penan people, they begin the fight to protect the land from the palm oil company. Savages offers a resolute and unyielding stance on what it will take to save the environment from greed. It's inspiring to see Kéria take direct action against industrial loggers who invoke imperial power to intimidate her family and friends.
In English, the word “wild” means primitive, wild, wild. Employees of the oil palm plantation often use this term to insult Kéria and her family, who reject attempts to buy out the company. As Barras' film reaches its galvanizing conclusion, it forces the audience to change their perspective. The real bullies are not those who try to defend the earth, but those who seek to destroy it.

