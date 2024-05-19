Steve Guttenberg admits to falling victim to Hollywood traps





Steve Guttenberg thinks Hollywood is like “walking on a razor's edge.” The genius actor, who made a string of hit films in the '80s, exclusively tells Page Six that show business is “exciting and fun, but it's a dangerous game,” adding: “So you have to keep a cool head”. Guttenberg credits his family, particularly his father, with keeping him grounded and able to resist the temptations offered by Tinseltown. Steven Guttenberg writes about his career and his relationship with his father in his upcoming memoir. Getty Images The actor starred in a series of hit films in the 1980s. Getty Images The “Police Academy” star writes about the close bond he shared with his father, Stanley Guttenberg, in his upcoming memoir, “Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero.” He also details his father's decline and how he helped care for him. “I was in love with my father,” he tells us. “He was one of the smartest, strongest and kindest men ever born on this earth. “He was a United States Army Ranger. He was a New York City police officer. He was an executive in the electronics sector. He was a caring husband, father and friend. He was a great citizen, a great patriot. And I loved being in his company. Guttenberg hit it big with the “Police Academy” franchise. Getty Images He also starred in “Three Men and a Baby”. Getty Images In the book, Guttenberg recalls leaving Long Island for Hollywood at age 17 and becoming a major star within a few years with the “Police Academy” franchise. He writes about his manager at the time, the legendary Sandy Gallin, who saw the first film and was furious with Guttenberg, calling it “the most horrible film I have ever seen.” Gallin, who also managed Dolly Parton, immediately booked a television series for the young actor, believing that Guttenberg had destroyed any hopes of a film career. However, the 1984 film was a huge success, spawning several sequels. The “Cocoon” star called his father “one of the smartest, strongest, kindest guys.” Courtesy image He details his close relationship with his father in “Time to Thank”. Simon and Schuster Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Guttenberg also starred in several other huge box office hits, including “Cocoon,” “Three Men and a Baby” and “Short Circuit.” This does not mean, however, that the actor was completely immune to the charms of Hollywood. “My God, I drank the Kool-Aid a few times, I went and bought a Ferrari and I had times where I thought I was a big deal,” he shares with Page Six before realize. The “Short Circuit” star says his father always told him he could leave Hollywood if he wanted. Courtesy image He says the most important thing is to try to “do the right thing at all times.” MovieMagic “You get to the end of the tunnel and you realize you're not that important and no one is that important, right? The biggest, biggest star in the world, it doesn't matter. The greatest CEO in the world. It doesn't matter, right? Because you are fungible. You're human, aren't you? You have a limited time to dance on this earth. Try to do the right thing at all times. The “It Takes Two” star says he always had the unconditional support of his parents. “My father told me: “Whenever you want, take your marbles and leave. You don't have to stay in this thing,” he recalls. “It was great.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/05/19/entertainment/steve-guttenberg-admits-he-fell-victim-to-hollywood-pitfalls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos