Builders launch initiative to block natural gas phaseout in Washington state
Supporters of an initiative to stop the state's efforts to end the use of natural gas in homes and other buildings began collecting signatures Wednesday after a Thurston County judge settled a dispute over how the measure would be described on ballots.
Initiative 2066, sponsored by the Building Industry Association of Washington, repeals provisions of a new state law intended to accelerate Puget Sound Energy's transition to natural gas. It also prohibits cities and counties from prohibiting, penalizing, or discouraging the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building.
And the measure would effectively reverse recent changes to Washington state's energy code to install more electric heat pumps in newly constructed homes, apartments and commercial buildings. It specifically states that state code cannot in any way prohibit, penalize or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building.
This initiative preserves natural gas choice for consumers, said Greg Lane, executive vice president of BIAW. This does not prohibit people from moving towards electrification. Consumers should have the option to stick with natural gas.
BIAW, the state's leading voice for the homebuilding industry, is leading this effort. The Washington Hospitality Association, Washington Realtors and Associated General Contractors are also part of the coalition behind the measure that will collect signatures.
Lets Go Washington, which named three Republican-backed measures that state voters are already expected to decide in November, will also be involved, Lane said. But he added: We are not counting on them. This is not a Lets Go Washington initiative.
To be eligible to get on the ballot, supporters must submit the signatures of at least 324,516 registered voters to the Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. on July 5. It is recommended that at least 405,000 signatures be submitted to allow for invalid signatures.
If successful, voters in November will weigh the combination of regulations and state laws to abandon natural gas as quickly as possible in favor of technologies such as heat pumps in new developments.
For example, changes to the energy code, approved last year by the Washington State Building Code Board, provide builders with incentives in the permitting process to choose electric heat pumps which provide both heating and cooling in the same unit instead of natural gas furnaces.
Supporters hailed the new codes, which took effect in March, as key to helping the state reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency in buildings. Opponents warned the changes would lead to higher costs for builders, buyers and tenants.
The initiative, if adopted, will restore a process that does not favor heat pumps over natural gas.
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, submitted three of his own initiatives, all focused on repealing the law allowing PSE to create a future path away from natural gas. Although some could also be distributed, he said Wednesday that he was OK with continuing the BIAW measure.
That's exciting. Our coalition partners believe this version of the natural gas choice initiative is the best. So here we go, said Walsh, who is also chairman of the state Republican Party.
Very happy
Superior Court Judge Allyson Zipp on Wednesday settled a challenge to language drafted by the state attorney general for the 10-word subject statement and 30-word concise description that would appear on ballots for the measure BIAW.
Three environmental groups, Climate Solutions, Washington Conservation Action and NW Energy Coalition, challenged the language and proposed alternative verbiage to Zipp.
Zipp, during a two-hour hearing, hammered out solutions both sides could agree on.
She amended the statement in question from concerns about regulating natural gas to concerns about regulating energy services, including natural gas and electrification.
And for a concise description, Zipp approved: This measure would repeal or prohibit certain laws and regulations that discourage the use of natural gas and/or promote electrification, and would require certain utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to customers eligible.
Lane said he was very pleased with the outcome because it reflects the action of the initiative.
Kai Smith, a lawyer representing environmental groups, said what the judge ordered will let voters know the measure's impacts extend beyond natural gas.
I think the improvements she ordered were in the right direction, said Smith, a partner at Pacifica Law Group. It's not just about natural gas. This is about promoting electrification and clean energy.
