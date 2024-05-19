Top 5 entertainment news of the day





Today's entertainment highlights include: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's insights on his upcoming film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal; Kangana Ranaut's intention to quit Bollywood if she wins the Lok Sabha elections; Sanjay Leela Bhansali's appreciation for Salman Khan's support; Kiara Advani faces backlash for her alleged fake accent at Cannes; and Anil Kapoor and Sunita celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali provides an update on “Love & War”Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave an update on his upcoming film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhansali revealed details about the storyline, which revolves around the themes of love and war, promising a dramatic and visually stunning cinematic experience. The film is eagerly awaited by fans.





Whether you're a movie buff, music enthusiast, or pop culture junkie, we've got the latest updates you won't want to miss.

Kangana Ranaut will leave Bollywood if she wins Lok Sabha elections?Kangana Ranaut declares potential exit from Bollywood if she wins the Mandi Lok Sabha elections, according to the Times of India. The actress-turned-politician vows to focus solely on her political endeavors if she emerges triumphant, signaling a possible shift in her career to the film industry.





Sanjay Leela Bhansali linked to Salman KhanSanjay Leela Bhansali acknowledges Salman Khan's unwavering support during difficult times and gives insight into abandoned project 'Inshallah', according to Times of India. Bhansali highlights Khan's loyalty despite setbacks, hinting at the actor's enduring friendship and professional relationships amid industry dynamics.







Kiara Advani criticized for fake accent at Cannes Kiara Advani is facing criticism for allegedly adopting a fake accent during her appearance at the Women in Cinema gala in Cannes, reports The Times of India. The actress faced backlash for her speech, sparking debates about authenticity and representation within the industry.







Anil Kapoor-Sunita celebrates 40th wedding anniversaryCelebrating 40 years of the company, Anil Kapoor expresses his gratitude to his wife Sunita for her unwavering support through the ups and downs, according to Times of India. Kapoor thanks Sunita for supporting him tirelessly, reflecting on their enduring bond and the importance of their lasting partnership.





