Rajkummar Rao recalls being replaced overnight in a film by a child star: Using one's power inappropriately is unfair | Bollywood News





After impressing the audience with his performance in Srikanthactor Rajkummar Rao is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the main role. Recently, the two actors sat down for a candid chat with the producer. Karan Johar where Karan and Rajkummar discussed the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. Although Rajkummar claimed not to worry much about nepotism, he was a victim of it at one point. During the conversation, Karan asked Rajkummar what his opinion was on the nepotism debate and whether the outside claim that the industry was unfair was true. Rajkummar replied, “I am someone who loves cinema and loves it. I grew up watching cinema and trained in cinema and theater. When the nepotism debate began, I was asked this question often, and my answer was always the same. It doesn't matter where you come from as long as you are talented and know your stuff. I just want to see the talent on screen if I invest my time and money in watching you. I should see your hard work, otherwise you have no right to be here. As an insider, the only thing that could help you is if you can get some opportunities earlier. After that, your work will speak, so you will eventually have to leave or slow down and find different solutions. Also Read: Rajkummar Rao lashes out at Janhvi Kapoor as she jokes about nepotism: Is this a taunt to me? As the discussion continued, Karan Johar also highlighted how some popular foreigners have used nepotism as a tool just to grab headlines. He even added that this myth that actors get film offers at Bollywood parties and events is false. Sharing his views, Rajkummar Rao said, “When I had just moved to Mumbai, even I was told that one should attend parties and events to meet people and network. Once I was supposed to go in a movie and I was replaced overnight by someone who was famous and happened to be a child star. In my mind, I might think that's not fair, just because we can control things and have contact and make calls. Even a successful foreigner could have done the same. This movie was never made, but using its power in the wrong way is unfair. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit theaters on May 31. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

