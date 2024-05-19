How to protect your car from keyless vehicle theft

If you live in one of the states above, you can compare and see how much car insurance premiums have increased in 2023.

Calmer seas ahead: auto insurance rates stabilize

After a turbulent year, car insurance premiums are now stabilizing, and smaller increases are expected in the coming months.

Insurers have suffered high loss ratios for most of 2023, which will likely result in further rate hikes. This is mainly attributable to the soaring cost of auto parts and the increasing volume and severity of claims.

The insurance industry persisted under pressure from inflationary pressures, labor shortages and supply chain slowdowns that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic through 2023. However, losses of personal auto insurers have slowed as the impact of rate increases begins to offset loss trends. . As a result, drivers can expect some stabilization in the sector by the end of 2024.

Increased maintenance and repair costs = decrease in insurer profits

Since 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for Automotive Maintenance and Repair has seen significant double-digit increases. Higher expenses incurred at auto workshops are passed on to insurers, who then adjust their rates to account for rising claims costs.

Insurers also bear the costs of increasingly frequent and serious accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there has been a significant increase in traffic fatalities during COVID-19 closures. In 2020, the number of deaths increased by 7.3% and in 2021, by 10.1%.

With the rise of advanced automotive technology, the cost and complexity of auto repairs have also increased. The cost of replacing a windshield can be quite high, especially in vehicles equipped with advanced features such as rain-sensing wipers, driver assistance systems, and adaptive cruise control. THE cost of replacing a windshield on older vehicles generally ranges from $300 to $600.

Electric vehicles (EVs) have higher repair costs. In some models, Tesla has ingeniously integrated batteries as a structural component of their cars rather than just a replaceable part. This strategic approach allowed Tesla, the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States, to consolidate its position in the market. If a minor accident occurs, it may be necessary to replace the entire battery, which can result in a significant expense ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 for the replacement part.

Tesla: Crash-Proof Cars or Fake Insurance for Crash Tests?

During a January 2023 investor call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed plans to revamp the design and reduce expenses associated with repairing a Tesla after a collision. In 2019, the company also introduced Tesla Insuranceoffering customers the opportunity to obtain more affordable rates compared to conventional insurers.

Nonetheless, many Tesla Insurance policyholders have expressed frustration with prolonged wait times for compensation. The automaker also faces class-action lawsuits that claim Tesla sensors generate inaccurate collision warnings, leading to higher insurance premiums.

Pandemic Memories: Expensive Cars No One Can Afford

The automotive industry is facing significant challenges due to supply chain disruptions and labor shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, there is a decline in inventories and a notable increase in the prices of new vehicles. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for new cars has increased approximately 23% since November 2020, now reaching more than $48,000.

On the other hand, prices of new vehicles remained stable year over year, thanks to market conditions favorable to car buyers. Used vehicle prices also saw a significant increase, but have since decreased 3% since October 2023, with an average list price of $26,533, according to KBB data. However, the inventory of used vehicles, particularly the more affordable ones, continues to be limited.

Fires, floods and fury Climate change makes insurance companies cry

Weather events increasingly impact insurers' losses. During the first half of 2023, the United States suffered significant losses from severe convective storms, resulting in insured losses amounting to a minimum of $29 billion.

In 2023, the insurance industry experienced crises in several states particularly vulnerable to climate disasters, such as Florida, California and Louisiana. In 2023, the United States experienced a total of 25 weather or climate disasters each resulting in losses exceeding a billion dollarsaccording to the latest data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as of December 8.

Due to costly claims related to climate change, major insurers are reducing coverage, not renewing policies and stopping the sale of new homes and auto insurance policies in high-risk areas. With the frequency of severe weather events increasing, policyholders may experience fewer coverage options, which could result in higher rates.

A road map (maybe)

A large majority of drivers experienced multiple premium increases in 2023, resulting in a substantial increase in the average annual rate for comprehensive coverage to $2,019. Several factors have come together to cause a significant increase in rates, such as rising repair costs, labor shortages, rising vehicle prices, and weather disasters.

In the future, auto insurance rates may be influenced by severe weather events and costly repairs associated with electric and high-tech vehicles.

It is expected that car insurance rates will see another increase in 2024. If you want to reduce your car insurance expenses in 2024, you have several choices. These include increasing your deductibles, lowering your coverage limits, and getting quotes from multiple insurers to get a better rate.

Policyholders can check with their insurance companies to see if they are eligible for potential discounts. Typical discounts include savings on vehicle safety equipment, defensive driving courses, combining home and auto insurance, and setting up automatic payments.

Conclusion

Due to record losses suffered by insurers due to rising repair costs, weather disasters and serious car accidents, car insurance premiums have increased by an alarming 24% in 2023.

Recent estimates indicate that auto insurance premiums will rise 7% in 2024, nearly double the median annual increase.

Each year, a comprehensive coverage policy costs an average of $2,019 nationally, which equates to 2.6% of median household income. The national average cost of mandatory liability insurance rose to $1,154.

In 2023, average wage growth was 638% lower than the increase in auto insurance premiums.

Increasing deductibles and lowering coverage limits are the most common cost-cutting measures among motorists. However, 45% say they have not implemented any measures to reduce their premiums.

The average annual premium for a comprehensive insurance policy for New York motorists is $3,374, the highest in the country.

This story was produced by Way.com and edited and distributed by Stacker Media.