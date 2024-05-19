Kiara Advani Makes Stunning Cannes Debut in Off-Shoulder Dress, Netizens Slam Actor for Fake Accent: I Love How Alia and Deepika Never Fake | Bollywood News





Kiara Advani made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday and her look was a sight to behold. The actor looked dazzling in a pink and black off-the-shoulder dress, adorned with a striking oversized bow at the back. Speaking at the film festival, Kiara said: “It will be a decade into my career now. I think this also comes at a very special time. And I'm really, really honored to be here in Cannes for the first time and to be honored by the Red Sea Film Foundation. It’s such a humbling experience. However, fans on the internet criticized his accent. One fan wrote: “I was supporting her, why did she do that? I love how Alia and Deepika never fake their accent on such occasions. Another wrote: “ Disappointed.” Kiara Advani dropped his first look of the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening. She shared a video posing in sunny Cannes wearing a white outfit by fashion designer Prabal Gurung. She wrote in the caption: “See you at the Riviera”. This is the first time that Kiara Advani is participating in the prestigious film festival. Many actors, entrepreneurs and influencers are present at the festival and share their photos from the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai, a regular at the festival since 2002, has already walked the red carpet twice this year. For the past few years, Aishwarya has been participating in the festival as part of her commitment to the Loreal brand. Urvashi Rautela also shared her looks from the festival. Sobhita Dhulipala is also one of the participants this year. Watch | Aaradhya Bachchan assists her injured mom Aishwarya Rai as she heads to the Cannes red carpet with a cast on her arm Kiara Advani has made a name for herself as an actress with a Midas touch as almost all of her recent films have been box office hits. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha in 2023 with Kartik Aaryan. The previous year, she appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She is now looking forward to the release of Shankar's Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, and she is also a part of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, the next film in YRF's spy universe. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

