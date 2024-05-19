Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'

After the massive success of their romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” Glen Powell believes he and co-star Sydney Sweeney are Hollywood's next booming duo.

“What I'm really proud of in Anybody But You is Sydney and I took a gamble that people would pay their $15, leave the house, ask the babysitter, whatever that means, to show up at the cinema for a film that was pretty much love,” Powell shared on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.“

The film, which premiered a few days before Christmas 2023, grossed nearly $220 million at the box office.

SYDNEY SWEENEY ADDRESSES GLEN POWELL AFFAIR RUMORS ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

“Sydney and I want to get back in the trenches together,” Powell said of wanting to work with Sweeney again.

“It's like Julia [Roberts] and George [Clooney]. You know, Matthew [McConaughey] and Kate [Hudson]. You know those people who work together over and over again,” he said, comparing himself and Sweeney to two of Hollywood’s most famous duos.

Roberts and Clooney are close friends, having appeared in six films together. McConaughey and Hudson starred in two romantic comedies together.

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“It's when you find someone that you have a great creative partnership with and someone that you can really trust that you just want to keep doing this. There's no reason to do it any other way.”

The chemistry between Powell and Sweeney was so palpable not only in the film, but also on his press tour, that rumors swirled that the two were more than just friends. They both denied it.

The film follows their characters Ben and Bea, who, although they hate each other, pretend to be a couple to appease their friends and family.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“I'm going to give all the credit to Sydney. I don't have the mental capacity to pull off something like that, but she's very smart,” Powell said. Business Insider to look into dating rumors. “She's very intelligent. And listen, Sydney and I have genuine chemistry. I've had such a wonderful journey with her on this.”

“The only reason it was harder for me to be interested in this stuff was because I was going through a real breakup in the middle of a promotional tour,” he explained.

Powell's split from girlfriend Gigi Paris only fueled speculation with Sweeney. “I was with someone I really loved and cared about and I was trying to make sense of a lot of things,” he added.

“It was a lot easier for Sydney to go into something like that because she has a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me,” she said. he declared. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite all the controversy over their relationship, Powell says he and Sweeney are actively looking for other projects to work on together.

“My agent is going to hate me for saying this, but we’re reading,” he told Geist.