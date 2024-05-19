Connect with us

Entertainment

Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'

Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'

 


After the massive success of their romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” Glen Powell believes he and co-star Sydney Sweeney are Hollywood's next booming duo.

“What I'm really proud of in Anybody But You is Sydney and I took a gamble that people would pay their $15, leave the house, ask the babysitter, whatever that means, to show up at the cinema for a film that was pretty much love,” Powell shared on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.

The film, which premiered a few days before Christmas 2023, grossed nearly $220 million at the box office.

SYDNEY SWEENEY ADDRESSES GLEN POWELL AFFAIR RUMORS ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

Glen Powell in a blue suit laughs on the carpet with Sydney Sweeney in a silver jeweled dress

Glen Powell has compared himself and Sydney Sweeney to other iconic Hollywood acting couples. (John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Sydney and I want to get back in the trenches together,” Powell said of wanting to work with Sweeney again.

“It's like Julia [Roberts] and George [Clooney]. You know, Matthew [McConaughey] and Kate [Hudson]. You know those people who work together over and over again,” he said, comparing himself and Sweeney to two of Hollywood’s most famous duos.

Julia Roberts in a hot pink dress smiles on the carpet while George Clooney in a gray suit smiles and looks at her

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred together in several films, most recently “Ticket to Paradise” in 2022. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberts and Clooney are close friends, having appeared in six films together. McConaughey and Hudson starred in two romantic comedies together.

Matthew McConaughey in a leather jacket smiles and holds a microphone and looks at Kate Hudson in a pink shirt with a red tank top who is holding Matthew's shoulder and laughing

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson first worked together on “How to Lose a Man in 10 Days” in 2003. They also starred in the 2008 film “Fool's Gold.” (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“It's when you find someone that you have a great creative partnership with and someone that you can really trust that you just want to keep doing this. There's no reason to do it any other way.”

Sydney Sweeney looks longingly at her co-star Glen Powell

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sparked dating rumors due to their on- and off-screen chemistry. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The chemistry between Powell and Sweeney was so palpable not only in the film, but also on his press tour, that rumors swirled that the two were more than just friends. They both denied it.

The film follows their characters Ben and Bea, who, although they hate each other, pretend to be a couple to appease their friends and family.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Glen Powell in a gray jacket holds a microphone and looks at Sydney Sweeney in a plunging red dress who also looks at him

Glen Powell says Sydney Sweeney was instrumental in dating rumors while promoting “Anyone But You.” (Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)

“I'm going to give all the credit to Sydney. I don't have the mental capacity to pull off something like that, but she's very smart,” Powell said. Business Insider to look into dating rumors. “She's very intelligent. And listen, Sydney and I have genuine chemistry. I've had such a wonderful journey with her on this.”

“The only reason it was harder for me to be interested in this stuff was because I was going through a real breakup in the middle of a promotional tour,” he explained.

Powell's split from girlfriend Gigi Paris only fueled speculation with Sweeney. “I was with someone I really loved and cared about and I was trying to make sense of a lot of things,” he added.

“It was a lot easier for Sydney to go into something like that because she has a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me,” she said. he declared. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney in a cream sweater looks at Glen Powell in a beige jacket during TODAY

Glen Powell says he and Sydney Sweeney are currently reading scripts together for future projects. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite all the controversy over their relationship, Powell says he and Sweeney are actively looking for other projects to work on together.

“My agent is going to hate me for saying this, but we’re reading,” he told Geist.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to [email protected].

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/glen-powell-believes-sydney-sweeney-hollywoods-next-dynamic-duo-like-julia-george

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: