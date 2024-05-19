Entertainment
Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'
After the massive success of their romantic comedy “Anyone But You,” Glen Powell believes he and co-star Sydney Sweeney are Hollywood's next booming duo.
“What I'm really proud of in Anybody But You is Sydney and I took a gamble that people would pay their $15, leave the house, ask the babysitter, whatever that means, to show up at the cinema for a film that was pretty much love,” Powell shared on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.“
The film, which premiered a few days before Christmas 2023, grossed nearly $220 million at the box office.
SYDNEY SWEENEY ADDRESSES GLEN POWELL AFFAIR RUMORS ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'
“Sydney and I want to get back in the trenches together,” Powell said of wanting to work with Sweeney again.
“It's like Julia [Roberts] and George [Clooney]. You know, Matthew [McConaughey] and Kate [Hudson]. You know those people who work together over and over again,” he said, comparing himself and Sweeney to two of Hollywood’s most famous duos.
Roberts and Clooney are close friends, having appeared in six films together. McConaughey and Hudson starred in two romantic comedies together.
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
“It's when you find someone that you have a great creative partnership with and someone that you can really trust that you just want to keep doing this. There's no reason to do it any other way.”
The chemistry between Powell and Sweeney was so palpable not only in the film, but also on his press tour, that rumors swirled that the two were more than just friends. They both denied it.
The film follows their characters Ben and Bea, who, although they hate each other, pretend to be a couple to appease their friends and family.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“I'm going to give all the credit to Sydney. I don't have the mental capacity to pull off something like that, but she's very smart,” Powell said. Business Insider to look into dating rumors. “She's very intelligent. And listen, Sydney and I have genuine chemistry. I've had such a wonderful journey with her on this.”
“The only reason it was harder for me to be interested in this stuff was because I was going through a real breakup in the middle of a promotional tour,” he explained.
Powell's split from girlfriend Gigi Paris only fueled speculation with Sweeney. “I was with someone I really loved and cared about and I was trying to make sense of a lot of things,” he added.
“It was a lot easier for Sydney to go into something like that because she has a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me,” she said. he declared. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Despite all the controversy over their relationship, Powell says he and Sweeney are actively looking for other projects to work on together.
“My agent is going to hate me for saying this, but we’re reading,” he told Geist.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/glen-powell-believes-sydney-sweeney-hollywoods-next-dynamic-duo-like-julia-george
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'
- New corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
- No. 4 Orange Comeback falls short in NCAA Quarterfinals
- Selena Gomez's black velvet dress deserves a standing ovation
- SNL asks everyone to stop attacking cast members
- Erdogan: I am deeply saddened by Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter accident News from Fakti.bg – World
- Party inquiry could examine Johnson's role in festive quiz, says Sajid Javid
- President Joko Widodo attends the gala dinner of the 10th World Water Forum
- Kiara Advani Makes Stunning Cannes Debut in Off-Shoulder Dress, Netizens Slam Actor for Fake Accent: I Love How Alia and Deepika Never Fake | Bollywood News
- TTAK will organize a new Kerala League with national players early next year
- SNL cast member Jake Gyllenhaal learns more about fast fashion in Sketch
- A small earthquake was reported in Chesterfield on Saturday Local News | Sentinelsource.com