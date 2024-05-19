SonLam, Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 US Champion





Red Bull Dance Your Style the global street dance competition of all styles with a unique combat format, concluded its 2024 American season with the Red Bull Dance Your Style USA National Finals in Atlanta , a city renowned for being the capital of hip-hop and viral street dance. Over the weekend, the country's best dancers gathered at the A to celebrate the diverse dance communities and the city's role in pioneering innovative street dance as the birthplace of some of the most emblematic of the world, such as the Bankhead Bounce, the Dab and the Nae. No. Dem Franchise Boyz performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style Atlanta 2024 Ysa Lopez / Red Bull Content Pool For the return of the first one-on-one competition, the national final stage at Underground Atlanta came to life with a vibrant display of all dance styles, from hip-hop to waacking, locking, popping, and more . Fan favorites, including a two-time Red Bull Dance Your Style finalist Nimbus Child freestyle dancer and finalist in the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 national final Daisy VMZ and extraordinary hip-hop Beast , returned to show off their skills and fight their way to the top. They joined a group of 16 elite dancers, who put their freestyle and musicality skills to the test, dancing to unpredictable mainstream hits, to wow the crowd and battle for the title of the national final. Atlanta legend and GRAMMY nominated artist, Boy Soulja , took the stage, energizing the crowd and helping the dancers “Turn Their Swag On” for the grand finale. Her performance, which included hits like “Kiss Me Through the Phone” and “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” her multi-platinum single that popularized one of the greatest dance crazes of all time, gave the perfect tone for the exciting conclusion. . Eventually the crowd determined that SonLam reigned on the dance floor. SonLam, with his brilliance, musicality and crowd-pleasing performance, blasted his way through a knockout tournament, with a stunning final battle against J-Noy, winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Regional Qualifier . As the 2024 champion, SonLam will represent the country at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2024 . J-Noy, winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style North USA Regional QualifierRed Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Mumbai, India, November 9, 2024 I am grateful that so many components play a role in this achievement. It seems like a dream, he said. I am grateful that so many components play a role in this achievement. It's a flashback from my family in my home country of Vietnam to my teammates and mentors in Vietnam and the United States. I'm lucky to have this support, I wouldn't be able to express myself this way otherwise. I won “So You Think You Can Dance” in Vietnam. I'm super excited to go to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. I can't do anything more than be myself, enjoy how I feel and share that with the audience. This is what I focus on. It’s purely confidence in myself. SonLam competes in the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in Atlanta Daniel Zuliani / Red Bull Content Pool Over the weekend, Red Bull hosted a series of workshops and battles to immerse the community and participants in the world of street dance. Highlights include a voguing workshop led by Renaissance Tour dancer Honey Balenciaga and a 5v5 showcase between Team Africa and Team USA, which featured afro-dance icons like Hooliboy and Kananelo, plus freestyle favorites Toyin And The crown . The Red Bull Dance Your Style USA National Finals follows a 2024 season that amplified dance scenes from every corner of the country, with competitions held in Tampa , Baltimore , Salt Lake City, Charlotte , Kansas City , Boston , Angels , Houston , Memphis And Chicago . After taking place in countless cities across the world, Mumbai will host the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 World Final on November 9, marking the fifth edition of the World Final and the first World Final in India. 01 Meet your national champion, SonLam SonLam Nguyen is a pop sensation who has been dancing for thirteen years. Her dance is a form of self-mastery, which embraces inclusiveness and sparks curiosity. For SonLam, Red Bull Dance Your Style is an opportunity to represent his Vietnamese identity and unique approach to popping, while connecting to the global dance community through the universal language of dance. Her modern, innovative approach to popping incorporates contemporary dance to create dynamic movement patterns, challenging herself physically with tension and entanglement. As a returning competitor on the Red Bull Dance Your Style circuit, he previously won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland Regional Qualifier in 2022 and competed in the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals and Weekender USA. The evening was hosted by OG 106 & Park host Free Marie Wright and dancer Ladia Yates, with sounds from DJ Domo. The crowd was treated to a special performance by Soulja Boy of Atlanta hip-hop group Dem Franchize Boyz and a trend showcase celebrating Atlanta-born viral dances with Toosie, known for inventing the Toosie Slide, and Jalaiah Harmon, creator of Renegade. . The sounds of all the evening battles were brought by Phillips. Part of this story Red Bull Dance Your Style Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favorite dancers. Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekend The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals and Weekend will take place in Atlanta from Thursday May 16th to Sunday May 19th.

