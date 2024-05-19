Entertainment
SonLam, Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 US Champion
I am grateful that so many components play a role in this achievement.
It seems like a dream, he said. I am grateful that so many components play a role in this achievement. It's a flashback from my family in my home country of Vietnam to my teammates and mentors in Vietnam and the United States. I'm lucky to have this support, I wouldn't be able to express myself this way otherwise. I won “So You Think You Can Dance” in Vietnam. I'm super excited to go to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. I can't do anything more than be myself, enjoy how I feel and share that with the audience. This is what I focus on. It’s purely confidence in myself.
01
Meet your national champion, SonLam
SonLam Nguyen is a pop sensation who has been dancing for thirteen years. Her dance is a form of self-mastery, which embraces inclusiveness and sparks curiosity. For SonLam, Red Bull Dance Your Style is an opportunity to represent his Vietnamese identity and unique approach to popping, while connecting to the global dance community through the universal language of dance. Her modern, innovative approach to popping incorporates contemporary dance to create dynamic movement patterns, challenging herself physically with tension and entanglement.
As a returning competitor on the Red Bull Dance Your Style circuit, he previously won the Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland Regional Qualifier in 2022 and competed in the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals and Weekender USA.
The evening was hosted by OG 106 & Park host Free Marie Wright and dancer Ladia Yates, with sounds from DJ Domo.
The crowd was treated to a special performance by Soulja Boy of Atlanta hip-hop group Dem Franchize Boyz and a trend showcase celebrating Atlanta-born viral dances with Toosie, known for inventing the Toosie Slide, and Jalaiah Harmon, creator of Renegade. . The sounds of all the evening battles were brought by Phillips.
Part of this story
Red Bull Dance Your Style
Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international mixed dance competition. The twist? The crowd decides who wins by voting for their favorite dancers.
Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and Weekend
The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals and Weekend will take place in Atlanta from Thursday May 16th to Sunday May 19th.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.redbull.com/us-en/red-bull-dance-your-style-2024-usa-winner
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Every citizen should have an appetite for risk': PM Modi says stock markets will break all previous records on June 4
- Elon Musk in Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service
- Pre-Owned Rolex Sales Jump in “Underdeveloped” US Market
- SonLam, Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 US Champion
- Netherlands vs Ireland LIVE: Twenty20 Tri-Series in Netherlands 2024 cricket updates today
- Need a new cologne or perfume? Ask a teenager.
- Tarot fortune for the week of May 20 to May 26, 2024
- Glen Powell Thinks He and Sydney Sweeney Are Hollywood's Next Dynamic Duo: 'It's Like Julia and George'
- New corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
- No. 4 Orange Comeback falls short in NCAA Quarterfinals
- Selena Gomez's black velvet dress deserves a standing ovation
- SNL asks everyone to stop attacking cast members