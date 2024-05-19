Hampton Roads radio host Holly Williams retires

Holly Williams never intended to pursue a career in radio, but chance led her to spend 34 years on the air in Hampton Roads. She finished her final on-air show with 93.7 BOB-FM on Friday.

“She is, by far, one of the most knowledgeable and passionate music broadcasters I have ever known – and certainly one of the strongest female personalities to ever grace the Hampton Roads airwaves,” said Julianne Worden, AM 790 WNIS Program and General Sales Manager. director of station owner Sinclair Communications.

Originally from a Philadelphia suburb, Williams said it was time to return home to be closer to his family, which includes three siblings. This move north will also bring her closer to her daughter and son-in-law who reside in Brooklyn, New York.

“It’s my comfort. This is my paradise,” Williams said of the station, the studio and his colleagues. “I will definitely miss it. There are a few of us old radio geeks left in the market and I'm very grateful to be one of them.

___

The path to radio

Williams had moved to Hampton Roads in 1990 with her then-husband, a Navy doctor. As a member of the Officers' Wives Club, she was tasked with contacting local radio stations to see if anyone would come and wish the sailors well as they left for deployment. At the time, unbeknownst to them, it was the start of the Gulf War.

So, Williams picked up the phone.

“One guy said he liked my voice,” she said.

A month later, he called her back to see if she wanted to audition for a part-time position. So she did it.

“The program director also liked my voice, but my delivery was horrible,” she said.

Yet, she began her radio career doing weekend night shifts on 106.9 The FOX.

She originally studied theater and communications at the University of Scranton because she wanted to become a producer and director. But life had different plans.

“As soon as I was able to do it, I didn’t think about anything else I’d rather be doing,” she said of radio.

Promotions quickly followed full-time night shifts, then midday shifts. When The FOX was acquired by Saga Communications Inc. in 1993, Williams, along with many others, were laid off.

On December 3, 1993, she walked through the doors of 96X, owned by Sinclair Communications, and became a member of their radio family.

She left the market from 2002 to 2004 to care for her ailing father. A few more gigs followed, including programming and sales, but in 2007 she landed straight at Sinclair, a local, family-owned company in a world of radio conglomerates.

And like everyone, Williams has her own pandemic-related story to tell. She can't forget to go to the station with her essential worker card.

“I was in the studio every day,” she said. “It was worrying because everyone was working remotely.”

___

“Radio is still very much alive”

She reflected on how technology has changed the industry over the years, even as reaching listeners has remained a constant.

Williams remembers being glued to the studio, working on the board and selecting music from a back wall lined with compact discs back in the day.

“You had a music diary and a business diary, and you made sure the hourly spots were ready to go,” she said. “Now it’s all in the computer.”

Outside of the studio, Williams has loved the opportunities to put on his jockey hat and work remotely at music functions and other community events.

“I would talk to listeners and it was always a joy,” she said. “I met a lot of people. It was truly wonderful.

When she put on her sales hat, it allowed her to connect with the community in another way.

“There are so many people who listen to BOB-FM,” she said. “Radio is still very much alive.”

And despite all the different music apps that keep some people away from the radio, Williams said it's always been her go-to for songs, weather, traffic and fun news.

“Music should be the only drug on the planet,” she said. “Because it gets me high.”

When asked what her favorite music was, she said there were so many great bands, artists and singers. And although she said it was too hard for her to choose just one, she admitted she was a “big Bowie fan.”

She has attended six Bowie shows over the years. When she met the late, great musician once backstage, the woman with the loud, raspy voice who makes her living speaking found herself at a loss for words.

“I was crying and a mess,” she said.

___

Sign out

Williams' farewell Friday included programming nine hits on Eric Worden's radio show. The other radio personality is on air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Williams' lineup included songs by David Bowie, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Soundgarden, Yes, Bruno Mars and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Eric Worden called Williams the torchbearer.

“The flame has always been burning for the music that moves him,” he said. “I will miss his voice, his smile and his passion for this thing we love called radio.”

Bob Sinclair Jr., CEO of Sinclair Communications, first met Williams when he was 9 years old. He said he would miss her fun, quirky presence.

“Holly's passion for radio is unmatched,” Sinclair Jr. said. “When you walk past the studio, you hear the music playing really loud and that's because she loves music.”

And as she did for every other show at 3 p.m., Williams — a little choked up and overwhelmed with well wishes — ended her final show with her one signature word: “Peace.”

Sandra J. Pennecke, 757-652-5836, [email protected]