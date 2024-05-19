Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff's Hollywood Hills residence is a gallery, showroom, and family home rolled into one.

Everything here is for sale. As a result, if you were to move there in a few months, the entire space, from head to toe, will be different. Alhadeff trades in almost entirely new furniture, chandeliers, textiles and even wallpaper to show off artists in the know who fascinate him and who he thinks his customers will be too. Two days after I left, he installed a sculptural cable chandelier by Bocci, a rug from Atelier Fvrie, as well as the Orion De La Espadas table with metal sleeve and the Twenty-Five Bergre chair. He enjoys the process of constantly changing things. What I love is that living in a gallery means that all these careful decisions about which sofa to buy, which light fixture to install or which wallpaper to put up, are all constantly fleeting for me, he says. The house is a playground. I play dress-up.

The only parts that never change? Those of Léo, who is now two years old. His bedroom, playroom and family kitchen are the few private spaces in the house. But according to Adelhoff, Leo prefers to venture into public spaces, particularly their artfully landscaped lawn by designer Art Luna. He's running around here like crazy, Alhadeff said. Gardens are Leos’ playground. (Although it also has a real playground, and right next to its swing is a Cobalt Creature chair by Brett Douglas Hunter.)

Alhadeff also welcomes many guests. But he won't lie: he prefers that those who also work in the world of design and interior decoration stay. Anyone who comes to us has to know how to do their hair, because when you wake up in the morning, the room has to be camera-ready, he says with a laugh. (King, a renowned interior stylist, is Alhadeff's favorite visitor: Colins is an extraordinary guest because we can truly guarantee that the house will be better than the way we gave it to him, he says.)

Below, take a tour of David Alhadeff's Hollywood Hills home and gallery.