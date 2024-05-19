Behind the iconic Memphis label

We were flying by the seat of our pants, Stax legend William Bell recently recalled of the venerable brand's beginnings following the rise of the civil rights movement. A lot of us came from the gospel arena, straight from the church, just kids from the neighborhood. We learned how to write a song when we were young, around 14 or 15, but really we just wanted to hear our voices on the radio.

According to legend, Stax Records replaced cotton as the most important commodity coming out of Memphis, Tennessee, during its heyday in the late 1960s. And if you know the history of Stax, it's not hard to believe.

But if you only know the hits, and not the rags-to-riches story of the label that made stars of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, the Staple Singers and many others, then you couldn't do better than STAX: Soulsville United Statesa documentary in four parts which premieres on Max on May 20 and traces its remarkable and often heartbreaking story.

The winner of the TV Premiere Audience Award at this year's SXSW Film & TV Festival, STAX: Soulsville United States is produced and directed by Jamila Wignot and features testimonials from nearly every living artist and executive associated with the label, as well as a striking collection of restored and remastered performance footage. Wignots' series details everything from Stax's notable early successes, to what amounted to a hostile takeover by Atlantic Records, to its rise from the ashes under the leadership of Al Bell, who reached his climax when Stax artists commemorated the Watts Rebellion by playing on almost every screen. -Black audience of more than 100,000 at the 1972 Wattstax benefit concert.

When I came to the first meeting about the project, they asked me: What do you think about making a film about Stax? I was shocked and said, “Look who’s on my phone right now!” because I was listening to Otis Redding on the way, Wignot tells The Daily Beast.

At the beginning, the director continues, I really thought that I was going to have this wonderful opportunity to enter the catalog and have access to all the recorded music. And all of that happened, which was awesome. But what I wasn't as aware of was the incredible success and tragedy.

In just over 15 years, Stax has grown from a modest family-owned record store and studio in Memphis to a pioneering global music label. STAX: Soulsville United States chronicles the daring group of individuals, including founders Jim Stewart and Estelle Axton (the ST and AX at Stax), former radio promoter turned visionary manager Al Bell, and artists like Hayes, David Porter, and William Bell who broke racial barriers and left. a lasting musical legacy in their wake.

As Jim Stewart said, when green onions [by Booker T. & the MGs] became a success, the light went on in my brain. Forget the country. I can't get anywhere with this. This music is magical, Rob Bowman, author of comprehensive history from the Stax label, explains. And we can say that, cynically, it was magical because it brought him money and Atlantic Records took over the distribution. But he loved this music so much that many years later a sound engineer was arguing with Jim over a song and said, “Look, if we put a bridge here, we can appeal to the pop market.” Jim told me he said, “I don't care if we sell a record to another white person.” This is what we do. So Jim and Estelle Axton were very progressive people for Memphis, especially in the early '60s.

The story of Stax is not just a story of hit records, although they were, of course, plentiful. Green onions, I've loved you for too long, wait! I'm a Comin, touch wood, try a little tenderness, Soul Man, who makes love, miss out, Mr. Big Stuff, respect yourself and, above all, [Sittin on] the Dock of the Bay amply proves that Stax is rightly considered one of the great labels of music's golden age. In fact, during its 15 years in business, Stax has released more than 800 singles and nearly 300 LPs, winning eight Grammys and an Oscar. The label has placed more than 167 songs on the Top 100 pop charts and an almost incredible 243 on the Top 100 R&B charts. But as impressive as these statistics are, they are only part of the story.

From its beginnings, Stax was an oasis in the heart of the Deep South. At a time when too many Southern whites clung to bitter, racist values, when blacks and whites in Memphis almost never socialized, much less sat and ate or rode the bus together, Stax was different. When you walked into the old McLemore Avenue theater that had been converted into a recording studio and offices, you became an equal among your peers.

As one of Stax's truly great artists, William Bell recalls that, black or white, you were judged on the quality of your work, your commitment to your craft and nothing else.

People like Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis, they didn't care, we didn't care, we played in the same club. So we knew everyone, because most of us lived within a three-mile radius of each other. It was a gumbo. A basic gumbo, Bell remembers. We came straight from the church or the cotton fields and brought that element into the music. Motown wanted to go overseas, so they polished their acts and put them in schools for all that, and it worked for them. But it worked for us too, because we were the label of workers.

There were no better ambassadors of this philosophy in the early days of Stax than Booker T. & The MGs. Whether the MG in the group's name stood for Memphis Group or Mixed Group, the message the group sent, through both its soul and R&B-infused sound and its multiracial makeup, was powerful. Featuring Booker T. Jones on Hammond organ and Al Jackson Jr. on drums, as well as Donald Duck Dunn on bass and Steve Cropper on guitar, the mix of black and white musicians who would rise to the top of the charts with their very first album, and who would become the Stax house band behind some of its most beloved songs. They represented everything Stax stood for: good music and artistic brotherhood between like-minded souls, above all else.

But for Stewart and Axton, the money they made from the successes of Booker T. & The MG was of more pressing consequence. This kept the label going, until one day a tall, handsome roadie walked through the door and changed Stax's fortunes forever.

Otis Redding was a star of the highest order. From the day he walked into Stax with Johnny Jenkins' left-handed guitar and pestered Cropper and Stewart to listen to him sing, delivering a stunning rendition of These Arms of Mine at the end of Jenkins' session until 'to his tragic death in a plane crash in December. In 1967, the charming singer had one hit after another. In doing so, he sealed his status as one of the greatest singers of all time and helped make Stax the antidote to Detroit's sweet Motown sound; from Soulsville to Motowns Hitsville.

Otis Redding is the most important artist of Stax's early period and was instrumental in determining the Stax sound, Bowman says. It's hard to think of a better soul singer. And it was Otis who came up with the idea for the ensemble horn lines. There are no background singers on these sixties Stax records; the horns fulfilled this role.

Ive Been Loving You Too Long, Try a Little Tenderness, Tramp, with fellow star Carla Thomas, and, posthumously, the aching folk-soul classic (Sittin on) the Dock of the Bay provide a near-perfect career overview of Redding, and are positive proof of his everlasting influence.

These songs also encapsulate the label as the soundtrack to the nascent civil rights movement and the unrest that quickly followed. As William Bell recalls, it was a philosophy that the artists at Stax lived and breathed.

People started to realize that once you get past color, there's not much difference between us because we're all human, he says. So we made a difference in Memphis and then traveling. We were all determined not to be bullied.

Perhaps more than any of the artists from Stax's first wave of stars, the Staple Singers embody everything the label has come to represent in the years since it opened its doors. The group has enjoyed success with gospel spirituals since the mid-1950s, but it was with Stax that the Staple Singers found their collective voice. At the height of the civil rights movement, they spread this message of peace, love and brotherhood to a wider audience, introducing the idea of ​​black empowerment through their music.

If you only know the Staple Singers cover of The Bands The Weight, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Heavy Makes You Happy (Sh-Na-Boom-Boom), Respect Yourself, Ill Take You There and If Youre Ready (Come Go With Me), all released following the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., marked l The rise of message music and a turning point in the history of Stax. These weren't just songs made to sound good on the radio. Instead, they were songs full of heart, soul, and meaning for the world at large. The group's blend of Southern gospel, topical folk, deep soul, R&B and even pop is a melting pot of music unlike anything that has come before or even that we have experienced since. This also paved the way for Stax. While the history of labels in the 1960s follows the movement for equality, by the 1970s it came to represent the advancement of black empowerment.

But ultimately, Stax became a victim of its own success, struggling to balance its books while enjoying unprecedented expansion. In an era marked by enormous social unrest, systemic inequality and racial tension, Stax, an integrated company, achieved stunning artistic and cultural success and managed to recover from repeated business setbacks and tragic losses before the studio finally disbanded after 15 years of pioneering. But as STAX: Soulsville United States the shows, its legacy, the music recorded under the Stax banner, and the underlying message of freedom, equality, and empowerment endure and speak just as powerfully to today's troubled times.

I think the people at Stax wanted [equality] as much as we, as a nation, wanted, says Wignot. We want a place where social tensions and problems can disappear and make way for something much more beautiful. Booker T. says, “We were a family and families lie to themselves. We lie to ourselves, we lie to others, and we had a good time doing it. But [that inequality] was there anyway. The history of Stax is wonderfully complex and a perfect reflection of who we are now and who we have been as a country.