German star at Cannes condemns madness of protective culture of British child actors | Cannes 2024

Is Britain leading the way in protecting young people and children from the potential trauma of working on a film set, or has it all gone way too far? Two of Europe's hottest stars at the Cannes Film Festival, both with high-profile premieres, have very different views.

Franz Rogowski, the famous German actor who plays a key role in BirdBritish director Andrea Arnolds, a Palme d'Or nominee, said this weekend that the proliferation of chaperones and intimacy coordinators who had been required on location filming in Kent qualified as well-intentioned folly.

Speaking after the hard-hitting drama's premiere on Friday night, the 38-year-old actor said the high number of managers employed to ensure the welfare of all the film's minor and child actors seemed excessive to him.

That seems a bit unbalanced, said Rogowski, who then pointed out that children already enjoy many other harmful freedoms online where they are more exposed to danger and unprotected.

Franz Rogowski (right), with Bird's co-star Barry Keoghan in Cannes. Photography: Stéphane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

But Judith Godrché, the French actress and director who shook the Croisette in the first days of the festival with her personal crusade against abuse in the French film industry, said she thought Britain, and in particular the BBC, was at the forefront. improvements in the way young people and children employed in cinema are supported. She recently made her own accusations that she was abused while working as an underage actress, allegations that have been denied.

Speaking at a public event above the famous Palais du Festival red carpet, Godrché said: It has been interesting to compare the reactions to #MeToo in the US and the UK. The BBC, I believe, has very serious and rigid rules protecting minors on film sets. The French government and members of the National Assembly must take note, she added: they cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this.

Director and actress Judith Godrché is leading a crusade against abuse in the French film industry. Photo: Anadolu/Getty Images

His short film, Me toowhich premiered on Wednesday evening, is based on the testimonies of hundreds of women and men who told her of being mistreated and who have contacted her since she first spoke out on the problem, six months ago, during the French César ceremony.

For Rogowski, however, current efforts in Britain risk stunting creativity. His scenes in Bird involve several young children and adolescents who are depicted in situations of social neglect and even imminent danger. “It's true that Andrea is very careful and respectful, but it would have been great sometimes if there was a little more trust and I think that's a cultural thing,” Rogowski told the industry newspaper. Variety This weekend. We are so afraid these days of exposing our children to a ridiculous swear word because we allow them to use social media and YouTube.

Although Britain may not yet be a model for good regulation, a woman in Cannes to talk about safety and best practices in the sector says real progress is being made and that more Other improvements are underway. Sara Whybrew, director of skills and workforce development at the British Film Institute, told the Observer: We have lots of good protection designed for children and young people working in the sector, but there is still more work to do.

Nykiya Adams in Bird. Photography : –

Whybrew believes that the problem is to achieve better compliance with the laws and rules already in force. She added that regulation is difficult to impose in a sector that relies on short-term contracts and where a culture of fear can lead workers to accept longer hours than they should and, in extreme cases , to subject themselves to other forms of mistreatment or abuse. . It's a particularly unstable industry at the moment anyway and sometimes people still don't speak out. Unfortunately, harassment in all its forms is still very present, she says.

Whybrew said Godrche and others who have spoken out so far in the #MeToo movement have helped make the noise needed to support the conversations that are now leading to action.