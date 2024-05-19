Wordle, the daily obsession of millions of people





For millions of Americans, morning means breakfast, coffee and, most importantly, Wordle. “Some people play our puzzles as soon as they come out,” said Everdeen Mason, editorial director of The New York Times' Games. Wordle, brainchild of software engineer Josh Wardle, was acquired by The New York Times in 2022. A year later, it was done 4.8 billion times. “Tens of millions of people play it every day,” said Zoe Bell, the game’s executive producer. Just try NOT to play it. You can not. CBS News

If you're late to the game, here's how it works: Every day there is a five-letter mystery word. You have six chances to figure it out. With each guess, you learn whether your letters are wrong, correct, or correct but in the wrong place. CBS News

So what explains the game's astonishing success? “With every guess in Wordle, you get new information. And I think that's really compelling,” Bell said. “And then when you solve it, there’s a really big moment of satisfaction.” Is there a foolproof strategy for winning? “Some people [start with] “It’s possible,” she replied, “especially if you choose one with a lot of vowels.” Click here to view related media. Click to enlarge

GOODBYE is the first and most popular guess – all those vowels! – but here is some distressing news: statistically, FAREWELL does not give the best results. Bell said: “I think the starting word is important, but so is the second word. Because if you have a good starting word and you don't miss it, you know, you do a good job of eliminating other letters on your second guess, then you'll be at five or six (tries).” But that is the genius of his conception – a genius that made Wordle a national phenomenon all over the world.

Story produced by Amiel Weisfogel. Publisher: Remington Korper.

Wordle, five-letter spelling addiction More from CBS News Suzanne Spencer Susan Spencer has been a correspondent for “48 Hours” since 1993. Spencer's experience reporting on national and international news is extensive, and she has received two Emmy Awards for reporting on “48 Hours.”

