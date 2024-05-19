Entertainment
Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor cries at Horizon premiere in Cannes
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has confirmed her relationship with family friend Joshua Connor.
Baumgartner, 50, stepped out hand-in-hand with Connor near her home in Santa Barbara, California. Their afternoon outing marked the first time the couple publicly showed a display of affection since Costner and Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February after a nine-month trial. battle.
Across the Atlantic, Costner was overcome with emotion when he presented his epic western, “Horizon: An American Saga,” at the Cannes Film Festival to a nearly 10-minute standing ovation.
Connor's name became a focal point during Baumgartner and Costner's child custody payment hearing last year, when Costner's legal team questioned a $20,000 loan from a “boyfriend” they named Josh.
HORIZON STAR KEVIN COSTNER DON'T JUST FALL IN LOVE WITH THE THINGS I LOVE'
Fox News Digital was at the courthouse when Baumgarter took the stand and said Connor had been a longtime friend for “7 or 8 years.” When Rydell asked, “Is this your boyfriend?” Baumgartner replied: “No.”
HORIZON DIRECTOR KEVIN COSTNER GRATEFULLY GOD ALLOWED HIM TO MAKE AN EPIC FILM DESPITE HUGE PERSONAL RISK
She remembers traveling to Hawaii in March with Connor, her daughter and a group of friends. Costner didn't go because “he wanted to make a speech with a hunting club.” The Costners paid for the vacation home where the families stayed.
In July, Baumgartner returned to Hawaii with a group of friends and their children, including Connor and his daughter, who is “best friends” with 13-year-old Grace Costner. Baumgartner said Connor “paid for the house.”
When Rydell asked about allegations that Connor “gave Christine money,” she responded, “I don't remember if it was before or after (the March or July trips to Hawaii). .)” She continued: “He gave me $20,000.”
LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Of the $20,000, the designer of the handbag said, “I gave my mother $10,000.” She then became emotional on the stand. “She was worried about her house,” Baumgartner noted.
In France, Kevin's first western epic was at the forefront of his mind as he returned to the Croisette for the first time in 20 years. Inside the Grand Lumière Theater, Costner had tears in his eyes as he received a standing ovation nearly 10 minutes into the first of the four-part series, “Horizon.”
“I'm sorry you had to clap for so long for me to realize I had to speak,” Costner said after taking the microphone. “Such good people, such a good time, not only for me, for the actors who accompanied me, for the people who believed in me, who continued to work.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
“It's a fun job and I'm so happy I discovered it. There's no place like here. I'll never forget it, and neither will my children.”
Costner continued: “I did this, it's not mine anymore, it's yours. I knew the minute it was all over, and that's the way it should be. I think movies aren't about their opening weekends, they're about their lives how many times you are willing to share them, and I hope you share this movie with your lovers, with your children,. I feel so lucky, I feel so blessed. And there are three more.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The “Field of Dreams” star walked the red carpet with the cast of “Horizon” and her son Hayes, who made his acting debut in the western.
The first part of the western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, August 16. In addition to starring in the feature, Costner also directed “Horizon” based on a screenplay he co-wrote with John Baird.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/kevin-costners-ex-confirms-romance-family-friend-actor-gets-teary-horizon-cannes-premiere
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor cries at Horizon premiere in Cannes
- Orphan steals the show at Australian Fashion Week with world-debut The Last Season collection
- The love between Xi and Putin is a worrying sign for the West
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Puri on Monday
- Wordle, the daily obsession of millions of people
- Make it eight straight NAIA women's tennis titles for Georgia Gwinnett
- Trkiye closely monitoring helicopter crash involving Iranian president, says Turkish president
- Heaton-Harris says he will not run again
- Jokowi is still working on the composition of the KPK steering committee members
- Qatar's emir faces arrest in UK after failing to appear in court over $6 billion debt
- Hollywood and the “We the People” experience | Cronin and Loévy | Colorado Politics
- Oregon Football 2024 Game-by-Play Predictions