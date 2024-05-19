Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor cries at Horizon premiere in Cannes

Join Fox News to access this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create a FREE account to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner has confirmed her relationship with family friend Joshua Connor.

Baumgartner, 50, stepped out hand-in-hand with Connor near her home in Santa Barbara, California. Their afternoon outing marked the first time the couple publicly showed a display of affection since Costner and Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February after a nine-month trial. battle.

Across the Atlantic, Costner was overcome with emotion when he presented his epic western, “Horizon: An American Saga,” at the Cannes Film Festival to a nearly 10-minute standing ovation.

Connor's name became a focal point during Baumgartner and Costner's child custody payment hearing last year, when Costner's legal team questioned a $20,000 loan from a “boyfriend” they named Josh.

HORIZON STAR KEVIN COSTNER DON'T JUST FALL IN LOVE WITH THE THINGS I LOVE'

Fox News Digital was at the courthouse when Baumgarter took the stand and said Connor had been a longtime friend for “7 or 8 years.” When Rydell asked, “Is this your boyfriend?” Baumgartner replied: “No.”

HORIZON DIRECTOR KEVIN COSTNER GRATEFULLY GOD ALLOWED HIM TO MAKE AN EPIC FILM DESPITE HUGE PERSONAL RISK

She remembers traveling to Hawaii in March with Connor, her daughter and a group of friends. Costner didn't go because “he wanted to make a speech with a hunting club.” The Costners paid for the vacation home where the families stayed.

In July, Baumgartner returned to Hawaii with a group of friends and their children, including Connor and his daughter, who is “best friends” with 13-year-old Grace Costner. Baumgartner said Connor “paid for the house.”

When Rydell asked about allegations that Connor “gave Christine money,” she responded, “I don't remember if it was before or after (the March or July trips to Hawaii). .)” She continued: “He gave me $20,000.”

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Of the $20,000, the designer of the handbag said, “I gave my mother $10,000.” She then became emotional on the stand. “She was worried about her house,” Baumgartner noted.

In France, Kevin's first western epic was at the forefront of his mind as he returned to the Croisette for the first time in 20 years. Inside the Grand Lumière Theater, Costner had tears in his eyes as he received a standing ovation nearly 10 minutes into the first of the four-part series, “Horizon.”

“I'm sorry you had to clap for so long for me to realize I had to speak,” Costner said after taking the microphone. “Such good people, such a good time, not only for me, for the actors who accompanied me, for the people who believed in me, who continued to work.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“It's a fun job and I'm so happy I discovered it. There's no place like here. I'll never forget it, and neither will my children.”

Costner continued: “I did this, it's not mine anymore, it's yours. I knew the minute it was all over, and that's the way it should be. I think movies aren't about their opening weekends, they're about their lives how many times you are willing to share them, and I hope you share this movie with your lovers, with your children,. I feel so lucky, I feel so blessed. And there are three more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The “Field of Dreams” star walked the red carpet with the cast of “Horizon” and her son Hayes, who made his acting debut in the western.

The first part of the western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, August 16. In addition to starring in the feature, Costner also directed “Horizon” based on a screenplay he co-wrote with John Baird.