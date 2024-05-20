“Cool” Hollywood makeover for Kowloon City





An artist's renderings of what Kowloon City would look like in the future after its redevelopment. Kowloon City would take inspiration from the left of Hollywood Road for its makeover.



Wallis Wang Kowloon City will be developed into “one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world” and ideal travel destinations like Hollywood Road in Sheung Wan and Central, the Urban Renewal Authority said. URA director general Wai Chi-sing said on his blog yesterday that the authority had analyzed 30 streets around the world, including Hollywood Road, which won the prestigious title of “second coolest street in the world ” in Time Out magazine in March. Wai hoped that the example of Hollywood Road could also be applied to the Kowloon City district. “The coolest streets have one thing in common: they all have at least one unique mural to attract tourists through artistic creation,” he said. The URA subsidized the beautification of the exterior walls of eight buildings in Kowloon City and invited 45 artists to submit proposals for murals to show the neighborhood's culture, Wai said. The murals, themed around Chaozhou, Thailand, and the former Kai Tak Airport, will then be painted on walls and building entrances, as well as store signs. Wai said the first mural would be painted on the Jenford Building on South Wall Road, themed around Thai culture. It will be completed no earlier than the second quarter of next year. The authority will also use different colored bricks on pedestrian streets in Kowloon City and beautify electrical boxes on the street, he said. “We will be resurfacing parts of the driveway with a blue anti-slip coating to create the effect of the sky projected onto the ground, bringing back old memories of residents looking up at the sky and seeing planes hovering above their head,” Wai added. He also said authorities are encouraging traders in the district to stay there so visitors can continue to taste authentic Chaozhou and Thai cuisine. “Kowloon City has many unique shops, attracting visitors with different goals day and night,” Wai said. “The grouping of characteristic businesses highlights the unique character of the neighborhood and creates a business atmosphere. Our team attaches great importance to the preservation of existing businesses.” Wai said the URA faced hurdles in revitalizing the district as it had to consult with many government departments to adjust the design to suit the public. She also consulted with visually impaired people during the redesign. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestandard.com.hk/section-news/section/11/262894/%27Cool%27-Hollywood-makeover-for-Kowloon-City

