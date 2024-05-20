Kartik Aaryan admits feeling helpless during initial days in Bollywood – Republic World

Kartik Aaryan gears up for his film's release Champion Chandu. Actor and director Kabir Khan attended the trailer launch of the film in Gwalior on May 18. Bswimming pool Bhulaiyaa 2 The hitmaker opened up about the sacrifices and struggles he has faced in his career so far.

Kartik Aaryan opens up about feeling helpless

On the 18th, Kartik Aaryan arrived in his hometown Gwalior for the trailer launch of his film Champion Chandu. Speaking to the press at the event, the actor was asked if he had to face any difficulties during his career. To this, the actor replied: I don't use the word helpless, sometimes it is natural to feel helpless and it happens to everyone in life. Sabke ups and downs hote hain aur struggles hote hain, aur simple bhi woh rahe hain. But if you ask Ki Main Apne Journey Mein Kuch Change Karna Chahoonga, not a single thing. (Everyone has ups and downs in life and even I have had my share of struggles. But if you ask me, if I want to change anything in my journey, I wouldn't like to change anything.) .

He admitted to feeling helpless on several occasions. He mentioned that he gets his strength and motivation from his parents who always believed in him. He said: There is no gain without pain, so yahaan pe agar khada hoon, yahaan pe ek achi photo leke aapke saamne aa raha hoon, isme bhi bahut strength lagi hai aur kaafi sacrifices lage hain which I am proud of. So impotence hoti hai magar you have to take everything with a grain of salt. (I stand here, bringing you a film because of the struggles and sacrifices I have endured. There is always help, but you have to take everything with a grain of salt.)

Kartik Aaryan recalls saying yes to champ Chandu in a heartbeat

During the same interaction, Kartik was asked how he prepared for the role in the sports drama and if he had any reservations about the film. He said. I think I am din mujhe pata chala tha Kabir Khan sir and the movie banana chahte hain simple saath, we din sab decide ho gaya tha. Woh matlab dedh saal hote, do teen chaar saal hote, kitne bhi saal hote but I couldn't say no to a Kabir Khan film.” (The day I learned that Kabir Khan wanted to do a film with me, I I decided all on the same day, I can't say no to a Kabir Khan film, no matter how much time I have to devote to it).

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Champion Chandu and is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.