Hollywood icons Costner and Demi Moore return to Cannes
Two Hollywood legends return to the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, as Kevin Costner debuted his sprawling, self-financed western and Demi Moore returned in a blood-filled body horror film.
The star-studded premieres come midway through the world's most famous film festival, where “Emilia Perez,” a musical about a transgender drug lord starring Selena Gomez, is currently the talk of the town.
The epic western “Horizon, an American Saga” is a passion project for Costner, who told AFP he began working on the script in 1988.
Despite huge success with westerns, including “Dances with Wolves,” “Open Range” and the TV series “Yellowstone,” he couldn't find a studio willing to finance his script.
“But I loved it and so I decided to write four, which is very American of me, it’s crazy,” said Costner, who financed the project himself.
The first film will be presented on Sunday in Cannes during a special screening outside the main competition for the Palme d'Or. A second film has also been filmed, and both will be released in theaters around the world this summer.
“Horizon” follows several characters and storylines on the violent frontier, as Europeans establish colonies on Native American lands.
Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington.
– Whishaw wow –
Another veteran American star, Demi Moore, takes center stage in “The Substance,” a horror film that addresses the immense pressures society places on women to achieve bodily perfection.
Moore starred in several hit films in the 1990s, including “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men,” “Indecent Proposal” and “GI Jane.”
But this year's Cannes marks a remarkable return to the red carpet, after years in which Moore made headlines more for her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher than for her acting.
“La Substance”, directed by Coralie Fargeat, is one of the 22 films in the running for the top prize at the Cannes festival, the Palme d’Or.
Ben Whishaw received rave reviews on Sunday for his portrayal of a radical Soviet poet in “Limonov: The Ballad.”
The Guardian said the British actor was “glorious” as a dissident writer who lived homeless in New York before returning to Russia and joining a fascist group.
Indiewire praised a “career-crowning” performance, which places Whishaw among the favorites for the festival's acting award.
Other high-profile entries that have played so far include Francis Ford Coppola's controversial epic “Megalopolis,” Andrea Arnold's much-loved childhood saga “Bird” and the much-criticised “Oh, Canada ” by Paul Schrader.
– Audiard's audience –
The early favorite appears to be “Emilia Perez” by French author Jacques Audiard, who received a hero's welcome from the world's media as he hosted a press conference on Sunday, a day after its world premiere.
Karla Sofia Gascon, a Spanish trans woman, plays a Mexican drug lord who longs to change sex and escape the life of narcotics.
“We are normal people who can have the career we want,” Gascon said.
Zoe Saldana plays a lawyer who must organize the operation, which is kept secret from everyone, including the wife of the narco boss, played by pop star turned actor Gomez.
The characters regularly break out into song, with lyrics touching on everything from plastic surgery to Mexico's struggles with corruption and warring drug gangs.
Audiard said he initially envisioned the film as an opera.
The “collapse of democracy” in Mexico, a country he considers “schizophrenic”, constitutes the ideal setting for “a tragedy”, declared the director.
Outside of the competition for the Palme d'Or, Cate Blanchett launched “Rumours,” which follows a group of world leaders who gather for a G7 summit but end up lost in a forest, with the debauchery that ensues. then.
“I think if you try to make sense of this movie, you'll feel like you're losing your mind,” Blanchett joked.
The winner of the Palme d'Or will be revealed on Saturday, the closing day of the festival.
