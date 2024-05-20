Disneyland California parade characters and performers vote to join union





ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Disneyland artists who help bring Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and other beloved characters to life in the Southern California resort have chosen to unionize after a three-day vote that peaked on Saturday. The Actors Equity Association union said in a statement Saturday that members of the parade and character departments at Disney theme parks near Los Angeles voted by a large majority for the union to become the bargaining agent for the roughly 1,700 workers. An association website that tracks voting among cast members reported a vote of 78.7% (953 votes) in favor and 21.3% (258 votes) against. They say Disneyland is where dreams come true, and for Disney cast members who worked to organize a union, their dream came true today, said Actors Equity Association President, Kate Shindle, in a statement Saturday evening. Shindle called out workers on the front lines of Disneyland's customer experience. The association and cast members will discuss improvements in health and safety, wages, benefits, working conditions and job security before meeting with Walt Disney Company representatives to negotiate the staff priorities in a contract, she said. The union already represents theater performers at Disney parks in Florida. Unless there is an election dispute, the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board will certify the results within a week, the association said. The NLRB did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation or additional information about the vote. The election took place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in Anaheim, California, after workers filed cards earlier this year to form the unit called Magic United. Parade and character workers who pushed for unionization said they loved helping create a magical experience at Disneyland, but grew concerned when asked to hug guests again after returning to work for the coronavirus pandemic. They said they also suffered injuries from complex costumes and irregular schedules. Most of the Disneyland Resort's more than 35,000 workers, including cleaning crews, pyrotechnics specialists and security personnel, are already unionized. The resort includes Disneyland, which is the Walt Disney Co.'s oldest theme park, as well as Disney California Adventure and the Downtown Disney shopping and entertainment district in Anaheim. In recent years, Disney has been faced with allegations to not pay its Southern California workers, who face exorbitant housing costs and often commute long distances or cram themselves into small homes, a living wage. Parade performers and character actors earn a base wage of $24.15 an hour, up from $20 before January, with bonuses for different roles. Union membership has increased decades-long decline in the United States, but the organizations have enjoyed growing public support in recent years high profile contract negotiations involving Hollywood studios and Las Vegas hotels. The NLRB, which protects workers' right to organize, reported more than 2,500 requests for union representation in fiscal year 2023, which was the highest number in eight years. The effort to bring character shows and parades to California came more than 40 years after Mickey, Goofy and Donald Duck in Florida was organized by the International Brotherhood of Teamstersa union traditionally known for representing transportation workers. At that time, Florida performers were complaining about dirty costumes and abuse from guests, including children kicking Disney villains such as Captain Hook. Source: job

