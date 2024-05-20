Entertainment
Ruckus at Birmingham Hollywood Bowl as 'worst nightmare' twins attack birthday party
Twin brothers completely destroyed a family birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl after accusing their innocent victims of “staring” at them.
During a verbal confrontation near the pool tables in Rubery Jason Joyce started the violence by throwing a punch before pulling out a machete which he waved wildly.
Meanwhile, Mark Joyce tried to hit someone with a pool cue, but ended up being knocked to the ground.
Both then threw glasses which hit a man in the face and caused long-term damage, forcing him to retire from his 60,000-a-year job.
The two unemployed men, aged 17 at the time of the attack in 2021, were criticized by Judge Richard Bond as “drunken thugs every decent person dreads to be found at a party.”
He also lashed out at their family following several disturbances in the public gallery.
Although he expressed his desire to sentence them both to detention, Judge Bond acknowledged he could not do so because the three-year delay in the case had “saved” them.
Both Joyce brothers, now aged 20 and of Victoria Road in Handsworth, admitted unlawful wounding, while Jason also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening with a sharp article.
They were sentenced to 18 months in custody, suspended for two years, at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 16.
Both twins, who are on Universal Credit, were ordered to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activities.
Mark Joyce was asked to pay 750 compensation and Jason was asked to pay 1,500.
CCTV captured the chaotic scenes that unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on October 30, 2021, when the family targeted by the Joyces were celebrating their 30th birthday.
Prosecutor Simon Phillips said the defendants “turned their attention” to them when the bar announced it was closing, with Mark saying “what are you looking at?” »
The family tried to reassure the twins that they “didn't want any trouble”, but Jason then punched a man in the face in an unprovoked attack.
The victim's father attempted to pull Jason away from his son, leading to a melee.
Mark Joyce tried to swing a pool cue while Jason left the immediate area and returned with a machete.
“It’s almost a miracle that no one was injured by the blade,” Mr Phillips said.
Both twins were punched and kicked before grabbing drinks from the bar and throwing them, with one hitting one of the male family members in the face.
The Joyces were then observed laughing as they left, the court was told.
As footage of the incident was broadcast, noises could be heard coming from the defendants' family in the public gallery, prompting Judge Bond to issue them a warning.
He said: “This is a public court that you have a right to be here in. This is not an ITV morning TV show that the public think they can participate in. That's not the case in a public court.”
After criticizing a person for letting their phone ring, he added: “Those are the rules.
“This is my court, not yours. If any of you say anything again, you're out. It's as simple as that.”
The judge asked that photos showing the victims' injuries be shown on court screens so the brothers “could see what they did.”
The younger man who was attacked had a swollen face and black eyes due to a broken eye socket and cheekbone.
His father, who was struck in the face by a window, had visible cuts while the court heard he had ongoing vision problems.
In a statement, he said he had been forced to retire from his 60,000-a-year job, had lost self-confidence and found the ordeal “extremely boring and upsetting”.
The brothers' defense lawyers made written submissions to the court, but neither was required to raise personal mitigating circumstances after Judge Bond confirmed he could not send the twins straight to detention.
He said: “I am totally disgusted by the behavior of these two defendants.
“The fact that one of them thought it appropriate to go out in public with a machete and then take it out while drunk.
“I would do everything I can to send them to detention, I really would, but it seems the guidelines are against it.”
He said the delay in the case “saved” them, adding that he was also able to sentence them as if they were still 17 years old.
But after hearing that both were on welfare, unemployed and illiterate after leaving school, Judge Bond said: “I have children their age.
“They're going to college. Aren't they lucky? But, and it's a big but, while they're at college, my kids all work in cafes, bars, in the service sector which does not require them to read and write.
“Why can't these men find jobs? There are many different jobs in the service sector, there really are.”
He confirmed that both would have to pay “some compensation” even if their only income was €430 a month in universal credit.
Sentencing Judge Bond said: “This family had the misfortune of attending the Hollywood Bowl in Rubery.
“I say misfortune because you two drunken thugs, that’s exactly what you were, you attacked them and caused them injuries.
“You are the kind of young men that any honest person dreads meeting at a party because you cause misery and upset.”
He said they were not required to go near the family “anywhere” and continued: “This phrase is often said by young men trying to demonstrate that they are the 'big I am ” ; ” What are you looking at ? “.
“As soon as you hear those words, everyone knows there's going to be trouble, boy, there was trouble that night.
“You provoked this confrontation despite what your family members think. I blame you 100 percent.”
The judge also criticized the two men for committing violence in front of “middle-aged women” who were said to have been particularly “terrified” at the scene.
Confirming that neither would be sent on the day, he added: “As tempting as it may be for me to impose immediate custodial sentences, I cannot.
“I took an oath to do what the law tells me to do and that is what I will do.
“I have to follow the sentencing guidelines not only for particular offenses but also the sentencing guidelines for children and young people.”
The brothers first stood with their arms crossed, then made gestures of prayer.
Judge Bond said they would have received 32-month sentences if they were adults, minus credit for their guilty pleas.
He confirmed that any breach of their suspended sentences would be reserved for him, adding: “I hope I never see you again. Not just in court, I hope I never see you on a night out.
“You are every decent person’s worst nightmare.”
Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/central/2024-05-19/bedlam-at-hollywood-bowl-as-worst-nightmare-twins-attack-birthday-bash
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ruckus at Birmingham Hollywood Bowl as 'worst nightmare' twins attack birthday party
- Best Sun Hats for Men – Comfortable and Stylish Sun Protection
- What we've learned so far about Trump's financial silence and what to watch for in the final days
- Disneyland California parade characters and performers vote to join union
- The schedule for the state boys tennis championship is scheduled for Monday in Burlington
- Google Gemini and ChatGPT announce major (and frivolous) upgrades
- Israeli military steps up attacks across Gaza as top US official visits Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Hollywood icons Costner and Demi Moore return to Cannes
- Luke Newton improvised the Bridgerton carriage scene for Penelope
- Kartik Aaryan admits feeling helpless during initial days in Bollywood – Republic World
- Auburn Football RB Brian Battie Injured in Fatal Shooting: Reports
- Google launches Gemini 1.5 Flash for lower latency and more efficient AI services