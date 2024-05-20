Ruckus at Birmingham Hollywood Bowl as 'worst nightmare' twins attack birthday party

Twin brothers completely destroyed a family birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl after accusing their innocent victims of “staring” at them.

During a verbal confrontation near the pool tables in Rubery Jason Joyce started the violence by throwing a punch before pulling out a machete which he waved wildly.

Meanwhile, Mark Joyce tried to hit someone with a pool cue, but ended up being knocked to the ground.

Both then threw glasses which hit a man in the face and caused long-term damage, forcing him to retire from his 60,000-a-year job.

The two unemployed men, aged 17 at the time of the attack in 2021, were criticized by Judge Richard Bond as “drunken thugs every decent person dreads to be found at a party.”

He also lashed out at their family following several disturbances in the public gallery.

Although he expressed his desire to sentence them both to detention, Judge Bond acknowledged he could not do so because the three-year delay in the case had “saved” them.

Both Joyce brothers, now aged 20 and of Victoria Road in Handsworth, admitted unlawful wounding, while Jason also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening with a sharp article.

They were sentenced to 18 months in custody, suspended for two years, at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, May 16.

Both twins, who are on Universal Credit, were ordered to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activities.

Mark Joyce was asked to pay 750 compensation and Jason was asked to pay 1,500.

CCTV captured the chaotic scenes that unfolded around 11:30 p.m. on October 30, 2021, when the family targeted by the Joyces were celebrating their 30th birthday.

Prosecutor Simon Phillips said the defendants “turned their attention” to them when the bar announced it was closing, with Mark saying “what are you looking at?” »

The family tried to reassure the twins that they “didn't want any trouble”, but Jason then punched a man in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The victim's father attempted to pull Jason away from his son, leading to a melee.

Mark Joyce tried to swing a pool cue while Jason left the immediate area and returned with a machete.

“It’s almost a miracle that no one was injured by the blade,” Mr Phillips said.

Both twins were punched and kicked before grabbing drinks from the bar and throwing them, with one hitting one of the male family members in the face.

The Joyces were then observed laughing as they left, the court was told.

Jason Joyce and Mark Joyce Credit: BPM media

As footage of the incident was broadcast, noises could be heard coming from the defendants' family in the public gallery, prompting Judge Bond to issue them a warning.

He said: “This is a public court that you have a right to be here in. This is not an ITV morning TV show that the public think they can participate in. That's not the case in a public court.”

After criticizing a person for letting their phone ring, he added: “Those are the rules.

“This is my court, not yours. If any of you say anything again, you're out. It's as simple as that.”

The judge asked that photos showing the victims' injuries be shown on court screens so the brothers “could see what they did.”

The younger man who was attacked had a swollen face and black eyes due to a broken eye socket and cheekbone.

His father, who was struck in the face by a window, had visible cuts while the court heard he had ongoing vision problems.

In a statement, he said he had been forced to retire from his 60,000-a-year job, had lost self-confidence and found the ordeal “extremely boring and upsetting”.

The brothers' defense lawyers made written submissions to the court, but neither was required to raise personal mitigating circumstances after Judge Bond confirmed he could not send the twins straight to detention.

He said: “I am totally disgusted by the behavior of these two defendants.

“The fact that one of them thought it appropriate to go out in public with a machete and then take it out while drunk.

“I would do everything I can to send them to detention, I really would, but it seems the guidelines are against it.”

He said the delay in the case “saved” them, adding that he was also able to sentence them as if they were still 17 years old.

But after hearing that both were on welfare, unemployed and illiterate after leaving school, Judge Bond said: “I have children their age.

“They're going to college. Aren't they lucky? But, and it's a big but, while they're at college, my kids all work in cafes, bars, in the service sector which does not require them to read and write.

“Why can't these men find jobs? There are many different jobs in the service sector, there really are.”

He confirmed that both would have to pay “some compensation” even if their only income was €430 a month in universal credit.

Sentencing Judge Bond said: “This family had the misfortune of attending the Hollywood Bowl in Rubery.

“I say misfortune because you two drunken thugs, that’s exactly what you were, you attacked them and caused them injuries.

“You are the kind of young men that any honest person dreads meeting at a party because you cause misery and upset.”

He said they were not required to go near the family “anywhere” and continued: “This phrase is often said by young men trying to demonstrate that they are the 'big I am ” ; ” What are you looking at ? “.

“As soon as you hear those words, everyone knows there's going to be trouble, boy, there was trouble that night.

“You provoked this confrontation despite what your family members think. I blame you 100 percent.”

The judge also criticized the two men for committing violence in front of “middle-aged women” who were said to have been particularly “terrified” at the scene.

Confirming that neither would be sent on the day, he added: “As tempting as it may be for me to impose immediate custodial sentences, I cannot.

“I took an oath to do what the law tells me to do and that is what I will do.

“I have to follow the sentencing guidelines not only for particular offenses but also the sentencing guidelines for children and young people.”

The brothers first stood with their arms crossed, then made gestures of prayer.

Judge Bond said they would have received 32-month sentences if they were adults, minus credit for their guilty pleas.

He confirmed that any breach of their suspended sentences would be reserved for him, adding: “I hope I never see you again. Not just in court, I hope I never see you on a night out.

“You are every decent person’s worst nightmare.”

