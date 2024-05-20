Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in Body Horror

Not long into Coralie Fargeat's campy body horror The substance, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is unceremoniously fired from her job as the celebrity host of a daytime exercise program. The former actress' credentials — an Oscar, a prominent place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — aren't enough to save her aptly called Zumba-meets-Jillian-Michaels-style show Make your life shine. Her producer, a fat personality named Harvey (Dennis Quaid), wants to replace Elisabeth with a younger, prettier star. In his words: “This is network television, not a charity. »

The substance, premiered at Cannes in competition, is Fargeat's second feature film. It draws on the director's interest in the disposability of women in a sexist society, a theme she first explored in her hyper-stylized and bloody 2017 thriller. Revenge. She gave this film a subversive feminist spin by transforming the trophy girlfriend – a sunny blonde who is raped and murdered – into a revenge-seeking hunter.

Place: Cannes Film Festival (Competition)

Cast: Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley

Director-screenwriter: Coralie Fargeat

2 hours 20 minutes

In The substance, a woman also takes her destiny into her own hands and fights underestimation, but this time she is also at war with herself. Fargeat combines elements of science fiction (as in his first short Reality+) with body horror and satire to show how women are trapped by the dual forces of sexism and ageism. Beauty and youth are the targets at the heart of this film, but the director also takes aim at the macabre machinations of Hollywood and the compulsive physical and psychological intrusion of cisgender heterosexual men.

Fargeat displays an exciting, hyperactive style. Ultra-wide-angle shots, close-ups, and a bubble-gum color palette contribute to the film's surreal—and sometimes eerie—visual language. British composer Raffertie's thunderous score adds a fittingly disturbing touch, particularly during moments of bodily mutilation.

There's a lot going on in The substance, and while the ambition is admirable, not everything works. The thin plot tires under the weight of its 2 hour 20 minute runtime; there are scenes, especially in the middle of the film, that feel like heavy rehearsal instead of clever mirroring. But strong performances – particularly those from Moore and Quaid – help keep the momentum going until the film's triumphantly amusing ending.

During his last meeting with Elisabeth, Harvey doubles his offensive. When women reach 50, he suggests to Elisabeth while stuffing his mouth with shrimp, it's over for them. Fargeat accentuates the perversity of Harvey's brutal assessment with images of his mouth chewing pieces of shell. As he crushes the coral-colored creatures with his molars, Elisabeth looks at him with slight disgust bordering on hatred. Quaid's character lives in the most satirical notes of The substanceand the actor responds with a thoroughly mocking performance.

Harvey's words, coupled with the blank stares Elisabeth now receives from passers-by, push the actress to seek a solution. She contacts the anonymous purveyors of The Substance, a program that allows people to essentially clone a younger version of themselves. Although Fargeat's script leaves much to be desired when it comes to capturing the scale of the company's operations or how they work in his version of Los Angeles, the rules of the experiment are simple. Once individuals have spawned their duplicates, it is essential that they maintain a balanced life. Every 7 days, one of them goes into a coma, kept alive thanks to a feeding tube, while the other is free. Then they change. The problem, of course, is the dependence of young people.

Elisabeth and her youngster (Margaret Qualley), Sue, follow the rules of the program somewhat. The middle of The substance is full of scenes highlighting the difference in treatment they receive. While Sue blossoms, wins Harvey's affections and gets her own exercise show, Elisabeth languishes in the shadows of her invisibility.

Moore imbues his character with a visceral despair, which enriches the unsettling undercurrents of Fargeat's film. She plays a woman who cannot shake the addiction of having youth at her fingertips despite its harrowing effect on her psyche. In a particularly powerful scene, Elisabeth, haunted by a giant billboard of Sue outside her window, struggles to leave the house for a date. She tirelessly redoes her makeup and each attempt reveals the layers of anxiety behind the actress' immaculate facade.

Moore delves into the physical demands of his role later in the film. Elisabeth ultimately learns that upsetting the balance of experience reduces her vitality. Sue, eager to spend more time out of the coma, becomes a sort of vampire and Elisabeth withers. Moore's slow walk and hunched shoulders add to his character's sense of suffering. Pierre-Olivier Persin's special makeup effects make Elisabeth's decline even more surprising and convincing.

Qualley doesn't have as big a role as Moore. Her character functions as a foil for Elisabeth, seeming to exist only to help us understand the perversion of Hollywood's view of the starlet. It's a shame, because The substance's clever premise and direction promise more revealing confrontations between Elisabeth and Sue than the one we're offered.

The reality of this experience is that it traps both characters in the same toxic cycle of self-loathing as the norms imposed by society. The most compelling parts of The substance address how social conventions turn women against themselves. A stronger version of the film could have delved into the complexities of this truth, instead of simply organizing around it.