People say a specific scene from an iconic romantic comedy “broke the entire Hollywood film system”

One specific scene from a 2016 romantic comedy is the current talk of the town on social media, dubbed the scene that “broke the entire Hollywood film system.”
Whether it's dark thrillers, bone-chilling horrors, or beloved romantic comedies, there's sure to be something for you to sink your teeth into.
Some films, or even certain scenes within them, are remembered more than others, and the ones that do show how good they really are.
One particular discussion on X, formerly known as Twitter, attracted a lot of attention from movie fans.
A clip of a scene from a particular film was shared, saying that “this guy broke the entire Hollywood film system.”
Fans of romantic comedies will likely know where the scene comes from, given how classic it is.
But for those who don't know, the iconic scene comes from How to be singlewhich stars Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann as three singletons, Alice, Robin and Meg.
The particular scene posted on X shows Johnson's character, Alice, sitting in the back of a taxi telling the driver that she wants to go home.
As she drifts into a daydream, the taxi driver, played by Jonathan Braylock, says bluntly: “Woman, I don't know where the fuck you live.”
This causes Alice to immediately apologize to the driver.
Many find this scene absolutely hilarious because it immediately breaks this cliché and unrealistic movie moment and brings it straight back to reality.
This is not the only scene How to be single however, it has caught the attention of many people on social media in recent weeks.
Last month, viewers declared a hilarious scene from the romantic comedy one of the funniest ever.
The scene sees Meg being spotted in a baby store by her former partner Ken (Jake Lacy) who is passing by with a coffee.
This came after Meg tried to smooth things over with him because she thought he was too young to have a decent future.
How to Be Single released in 2016. (Warner Bros. Pictures)
However, Ken quickly notices that Meg is pregnant and decides to tap on the window.
” What is this mess ? ” he says before confronting Meg, who says she “tried to have a baby but it probably won't even stick.”
“I think it's stuck,” Ken replies, before the two end up arguing about Meg's change in appearance, with Ken thinking he's “going to be a dad” before making the grave mistake of treating Meg of “crazy” not once, but three times before. revealing his Halloween costume when he was eight years old was a stay-at-home dad.
Many flocked to social media to discuss the scene, with one even calling it “one of the funniest scenes in a romantic comedy ever.”
