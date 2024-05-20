Entertainment
Does Northwestern know how to party?
Dillo Day got off to a rocky start. I planned to sleep peacefully to avoid the midday exhaustion that would undoubtedly afflict most Northwestern students. Unfortunately, I live in Bobb Hall and was awakened early in the morning by the sound of freshmen shouting “Happy Dillo!” to each other in the hallway.
As an exchange student, I had conjured up Dillo Day as something of mythological status in my mind. His classmates described it as the epitome of fun, the culmination of three quarters of anticipation. My hopes were high to say the least.
The tricky concept of getting horny at dawn was made more enjoyable by the effortless “Camp Dillo” theme, which created little pressure to select suitable outfits. Cargo pants and a beige t-shirt would suffice. My friend, who is a senior and familiar with Dillo's history, warned me that overexcited freshmen would wreak havoc on campus and that I would have to camp (no pun intended) elsewhere.
I packed the essentials – bracelet, water and deodorant – and got out of Bobb as quickly as possible. Clothes were scattered in the hallway. Bass made the ground shake. I held back a shiver.
Still, I wondered during my time here: does NU actually know how to have a good time? He really knows how to drink. I've seen people drink more alcohol than the contents of a mixologist's mini-bar in one sitting. However, that's not the same as knowing how to have a good time.
Frat parties are ideal if you want to be hydrated by the fat of other humans. House parties are boring but can be spiced up by betting on when midterms will come up in conversation. After turning 21 in December, I found some respite in Chicago's nightlife, but I had all but given up on campus events.
Luckily, I had a fine-tuned Dillo Day plan to follow. My friends and I decided to start with comfort: a slow breakfast at Bagel Art Cafe to ease the potential horrors of the day ahead.
With full bellies, we braved the muffled dart sequence near campus. People lifted their friends' bodies as they gulped beer from taps connected to muddy bathtubs. I will never understand the appeal of the famous kegstand, but to each their own.
The sun was hot and high, and soon heads began to beat. At noon, we made our way through a crowd of thematically decorated students: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, generic campers, and, on occasion, bears.
We decided to bless Camp Dillo – the Mayfest facility of food trucks, stages and booths along the Lakefill – with our presence. Despite my confiscated water bottle, I felt a giddy euphoria as we entered the festival in full swing. I was very impressed that Dillo Day was completely student-run. It was grandiose.
Everywhere, people were sunbathing, posing in photo booths, drinking free lemonades or hastily running to join the crowds swaying in front of the stages. We joined a smaller crowd on the members-only stage, where I was instantly dazzled by Adanna Duru's velvety songs. On the main stage, Amaarae performed an electric and fast-paced set, after which Bakar slowed the tempo of the evening with softly sung songs about London and the return of love.
Finally, an enthusiastic Swae Lee took the stage after a short delay. He performed a series of his biggest hits, quickly segueing into “Sunflower” with Post Malone, which he must be sick of by now, and concluding the evening with a funny but heartfelt message; “Swae Lee is proud of you.” As he bounced off stage, the frat guys looked lost; Oh, what to do with the unused energy from sixteen tequila shots? Soon after, shouting about afterparties started and my friends and I headed home.
Dillo Day did what I thought it would: it entertained and exhausted us, the former more than the latter. Our plan worked without any problem and we reaped maximum pleasure without exhausting ourselves. As for NU's ability to have a good time, my opinion is up a notch.
Devaki Jayal is an exchange student at University College London. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this opinion article, send a letter to the editor at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of all Daily Northwestern staff members.
