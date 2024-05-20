Sean Combs apologizes for 'my actions in this video' that shows assault on womanExBulletin





Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs apologized Sunday, two days after a video surfaced that appeared to show him beating Cassie Ventura, his then-girlfriend. “It’s so hard to reflect on the darkest moments of your life, but sometimes you have to,” Combs said in a video posted to Instagram. “I was screwed, I mean, I hit rock bottom but I can’t make any excuses.” The video, which was obtained and published by CNN Friday, reportedly shows Combs grabbing, throwing, kicking and dragging Ventura down a hotel hallway, and throwing an object at him. CNN reported that the video was recorded at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City on March 5, 2016. Elements of it appear to match Ventura's accusations of physical and sexual assault in connection with a civil lawsuit she filed against Combs last year. Although NPR was unable to verify the authenticity of the video, Combs appeared to do so in his apology. “I take full responsibility for my actions in this video,” Combs said. “I was disgusted at the time when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and sought professional help. I started going to therapy, going through rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I am truly sorry. But I am committed to being a better man every day. Ventura reached a settlement with Combs for an undisclosed amount in November, a day after the lawsuit was filed. After the settlement, one of Combs' attorneys, Ben Brafman, released a statement declaring Combs' innocence. He told NPR: “To be clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit is not about no case harm to his apartment- He is happy that they reached a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best. NPR's request for comment from Combs' attorney on Sunday was not immediately returned. In a written statement provided to NPR Friday afternoon, Ventura attorney Douglas Wigdor said, “The heartbreaking video only further confirmed Mr. Combs' disturbing and predatory behavior.” Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura demonstrated. showed by coming forward to bring this to light. » Wigdor did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment on Combs' Instagram post. Combs faces several lawsuits filed by named and anonymous plaintiffs alleging assault, rape and other misconduct. In March, federal agents searched homes associated with Combs in Los Angeles and Miami as part of what authorities at the time called “an ongoing investigation.” On Saturday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said he was aware of the video and although he found the footage “extremely disturbing and difficult to watch”, if the incident had occurred in 2016, “unfortunately we would not be able to press charges as the behavior would have occurred beyond of the period during which a crime of aggression can be prosecuted. The statement said law enforcement has not filed charges against Combs for the attack depicted in the video, “but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement. order or contact our office for assistance. from our Victim Services Office. NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas contributed to this report.

