Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Rajkummar Rao cast their votes in Mumbai





Akshay Kuamar; Zoya Akhtar, Miel Irani, Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and others came out early on Monday morning to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Polling was underway since 7 am in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai. Read also: LIVE updates from Phase 5 of India General Elections 2024 I want my India to be developed and strong and I kept these things in mind when I went to vote. All Indians should think about what is good for them and vote, Kumar said after casting his vote at a polling station in Juhu. This is Kumar's first time voting since he obtained Indian citizenship. Akthar, while queuing up at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told PTI: My vote is for good governance, the government which takes care of all people and gives us a better city. The actor and filmmaker urged the population, especially young people, to vote. I just heard someone say that young people are complaining that it's too hot but it's not hot at all, so please go out and vote, Akhtar said. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and director Zoya Akhtar along with Honey Irani show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, 2024. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao shows his tattooed finger after casting his vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai on Monday, May 20, 2024. Other Bollywood celebrities who cast their votes in the morning included Sanya Malhotra and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Vote because you have a choice! Vote because you have a voice!! Vote because it is a duty! Vote because it’s your right! #Election2024 #LokSabhaElection2024 #Vote #Votingday, Gowariker wrote on X alongside a photo of himself. Veteran actress Shubha Khote came with her actress daughter Bhavana Balsavar to vote. I came here and I want everyone to vote for the right person. Whatever is necessary, we should get it. I hope everyone will be inspired by watching us and come out to vote, Khote said after casting his vote at a polling booth at Gandhigram School in Mumbai's Juhu area.

