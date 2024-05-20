Professor Barbara Butts teaches leadership through acting

Communications professor Barbara Butts believes that stage management requires a diverse set of leadership skills, and she wants her students to be able to use them both inside and outside of the theater.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: What stage management really is, it's leadership, it's management, it's organization, it's communication and it's problem solving. These are the big things I think I teach, and stage management is the vehicle I use to convey these skills and topics to students.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: From the Daily Northwestern, my name is Edward Simon Cruz. This is NU Declassified, a look at how the Wildcats thrive and survive in the Northwest.

This term, we will be highlighting professors from different corners of campus. Today we'll be speaking with communications professor Barbara Butts, who teaches stage management at NU. Butts previously served as producing director and executive director of the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts for 13 years.

In high school, Butts wanted to become a doctor until his drama teacher encouraged him to take a summer internship in a theater program.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: I tell my students that I was the worst back then, and I just never left, and I became fascinated with telling stories, but I always wanted to be the person who helped facilitating and sort of in charge of bringing all the voices together and creating something. in which I was at the center and really helped support the narrative.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: After studying stage management in college, Butts worked as a professional stage and production manager for 17 years.

As Butts learned from her professors and completed various internships and jobs, she says she discovered her true purpose as a leader.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: Before, I was like, “I could ask you to do what you need to do right now,” and no one has that superpower. It's like, “Oh, how can I communicate?” How can I motivate? These were all lessons I was beginning to learn.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: Butts begins his stage management classes by asking students to discuss something important to them. She says this activity helps them recognize the different points of view of their classmates.

These perspectives become useful when Butts asks students how they would respond to complex scenarios involving sets, lighting and other theatrical elements as a stage manager.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: But I don't sit in front of a class and yell at them, because ultimately they will find themselves in real situations where they have to think deeply for themselves and then they will know they can collaborate or ask each other : “Is this my problem to solve?

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: In 2020, a student wrote about the lack of support he received as a lighting designer in the University's theater department. After her posts became public, Butts says she reworked the in-context production required for first-year classes to incorporate more undergraduate peer mentors and collaborative design-based activities.

Butts says this focus on collaboration and problem solving teaches students life lessons that extend outside of theater.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: I think everything I do in these classes is just about being a good human being, but also being in the world and understanding. We'll continue to meet people with different perspectives and ideas, and maybe it's through storytelling that we reach people.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: One of his former students, Margaret Russell, graduated from the School of Communication in 2005 and became a stage manager at Cirque du Soleil. She later received her medical degree from Feinberg School of Medicine in 2016 and became a doctor.

Russell said stage management taught him skills that remain useful in medicine, such as listening and collaborating with others.

MARGARET RUSSELL: That's a big part of what I did then, what I did at Cirque du Soleil, and what I do now: being a good teammate and using the different skills of each member of the group. your team, because everyone brings different but important elements to the table.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: Rafael Zhang, another Butts alumnus, graduated with a degree in communications in 2019. He says Butts pushed him to get involved in dance performances — a change from the plays and musicals he worked on. usually worked.

Zhang says that working on dance performances has made him think more actively about artists' movements than before.

RAFAEL ZHANG: There are many things that I have learned and put into practice in my current position, and I am sure that it will help me in the future, because I have learned and worked on so many different forms of performance that no matter what I'm working on, going forward, I know that certain aspects are something I've done and know.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: Beyond his work in the theater department, Butts says he wants to give all students the opportunity to succeed. Butts previously served on the board of AccessibleNU, and she worked with the group to pilot the Glean note-taking tool for students. Butts says meeting her daughter's mental health needs as she grew up opened her eyes to the benefits of providing accommodations.

BARBARA’S BUTTOCKS: I think there is a place for everyone. And if it doesn't, we're not building the right place. And if I can offer that to my students and they want to build a better world, I think it doesn't matter what field they're working in, if I can set an example for them, inspire them to do it, join them in that work, I think we are doing something really important in this world together.

EDOUARD SIMON CRUZ: From the Daily Northwestern, my name is Edward Simon Cruz. Thanks for listening to another episode of NU Declassified. This episode was reported and produced by me, Edward Simon Cruz. The Daily Northwestern's audio editor is Carlotta Angiolillo, the digital editors are Sonya Dymova and Micah Sandy, and the managing editor is Jacob Wendler. Be sure to subscribe to Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

RELATED STORIES:

— Five NU faculty members receive 2024 teaching awards

— Focus: Students with chronic illnesses do not feel supported by university services

— Students discuss their frustration with the department and support for theater designers