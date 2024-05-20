Businesses and Bollywood vote in India elections | national news

Mumbai, India's financial capital, began voting on Monday as the six-week national election resumed, with many of the megacity's business and entertainment elite expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 73-year-old leader is expected to win a third term when voting concludes early next month, thanks in large part to his aggressive defense of India's majority Hindu faith.

“My vote is for the BJP and Modi,” said Deepak Mahajan, 42, who works in the banking sector. “There is no other choice if you care about the future of the economy and business. I have always voted this way.”

Large conglomerates have endowed Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a campaign war chest that dwarfs its rivals, while Bollywood stars have backed his ideological commitment to more closely aligning the country's majority religion and his politics.

Data released this year showed the BJP was by far the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, a controversial political donation tool since India's top court declared it illegal.

Large corporations and wealthy businessmen gave the party $730 million, representing just under half of all donations made to the program over the past five years.

Conglomerate owners support Modi's government because it caters to the “existing oligarchic business elite” in India, Deepanshu Mohan of OP Jindal Global University told AFP.

Lowering corporate tax rates, cutting red tape and reducing “municipal regulatory corruption” also helped Modi win the affection of business titans, he said.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, a sprawling Indian conglomerate whose interests range from cars and software to salt and tea, cast his vote at a polling station in an affluent Mumbai neighborhood.

“It’s a great privilege to have the opportunity to vote,” he told reporters. “And I would request all Mumbaikars to come and exercise their right to vote and vote today.”

– Bollywood stars –

It is Modi's cultivated image as a champion of the Hindu faith, rather than that of an economy still characterized by widespread unemployment and income inequality, that has underpinned his enduring popularity among the general public.

This year, in the city of Ayodhya, he presided over the inauguration of a grand temple dedicated to the deity Ram, built on the grounds of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindu fanatics in 1992.

The construction of the temple fulfilled a long-standing demand from Hindu activists and was widely celebrated across the country with back-to-back television coverage and street parties.

The ceremony was attended by hundreds of prominent Indians, including Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, whose family donated $300,000 to the temple fund.

Also present were cricket star and Mumbai native Sachin Tendulkar and actor Amitabh Bachchan – the most famous product of Bollywood, as the financial hub's film industry is called.

Many film stars have emerged as staunch defenders of Modi's administration since it came to power a decade ago.

Former soap opera actress Smriti Irani is one of the government's most recognized ministers and defeated India's most prominent opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, in the race for her current parliamentary seat in 2019 .

Filmmakers have also produced several provocative and ideologically charged films to fit the sectarian message of the ruling party, which critics say deliberately maligns India's Muslim minority, which numbers more than 200 million.

The Kerala story last year was heavily promoted by the BJP but condemned elsewhere for falsely claiming that thousands of Hindu women were brainwashed by Muslims to join the Islamic State group.

– The heatwave returns –

India's elections are being held in seven phases over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of organizing the democratic exercise in the world's most populous country.

The fifth cycle comes as parts of India experience their second heatwave in three weeks, after much of the continent suffered scorching temperatures in April.

Turnout is down several percentage points from the last national poll in 2019, with analysts blaming widespread expectations of a Modi victory as well as warmer-than-average temperatures heading into summer Indian.

Tens of millions of people in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are voting amid heatwave conditions and temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Scientific research shows that climate change is leading to longer, more frequent and more intense heatwaves, with Asia warming faster than the global average.

More than 968 million people are eligible to vote in India's elections, with the final round of voting taking place on June 1 and results expected three days later.

