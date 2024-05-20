Anya Taylor-Joy forgoes dressing in old Hollywood glamor at Cannes





Anya Taylor-Joy I won't be playing the methodical dressing game at the Cannes Film Festival, thank you very much. The actor arrived today on the Croisette for the premiere of his film, Furiosa: A Mad Max saga in a look decidedly more Old Hollywood than post-apocalyptic biker. To mark the occasion, Taylor-Joy leaned into the glamor of the French Riviera festival, creating a healthy boundary between herself and her character. (Taylor-Joy said The New York Times: I have never been more alone than during the filming of this film.) She wore a shimmering champagne haute couture dress by Dior with a strapless corset bodice and a full skirt supported by a layer of tulle underneath. The custom dress required 1,200 hours of embroidery and was completed in over 850 hours. The actor wore equally lavish accessories, wearing a Tiffany & Co fine jewelry necklace, earrings and rings. The sculptural platinum necklace contains 68 carats of diamonds, the white gold studs total 17 carats and its rings measure 15 and five carats each. The dress itself has Old Hollywood roots: it was inspired by Christian Dior's Mexico dress from fall. 1957 collection, which was worn by Carmen DellOrefice in a Richard Avedon photo from October of the same year. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images Courtesy of Dior Courtesy of Dior Taylor-Joy added a timeless beauty look to match her transcendent dress and statement jewelry. She swept her hair into a stunning bun and added a dramatic red lip for a pop of color. The actor has made Cannes his fashion show in recent days. She wowed us with her collection of extravagant, upcycled sun hats. Jacquemus bridal clothing. Anya Taylor-Joy makes a very strong case for a return to glamour. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 13: Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Martinez Hotel ahead of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)Photo: Getty Images This article was originally published on Vogue.com.

