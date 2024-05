Nigella Lawson talks about the Ozempic craze sweeping Hollywood

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more. Nigella Lawson has shared her verdict on controversial weight loss drug Ozempic. In a new interview with The temperaturethe 64-year-old celebrity chef has given his thoughts on the weight-loss injection, used to suppress appetite and slow digestion. Stars like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey have admitted to taking the drug, which is primarily used as a medication designed to treat people with type 2 diabetes. Asked about her thoughts on Ozempic and similar drugs, Lawson said: They're not for me. You shouldn't be too judgmental about other people's medical decisions, she says. told the publication. I imagine if they are prescribed [weight-loss jabs] by doctors because they're pre-diabetic or something, so that's something [different]but they are not for me. Lawson continues: I've spent a lot of my life trying to help people not think that food is the enemy. And I'm still someone who prefers to think about what I'm adding to my diet rather than what I'm taking out. I read something once where someone said, “I was on Ozempic and it was the first time I didn't think about food all the time, and I thought: I can't imagine something worse than that,” she said. I take great pleasure in thinking about food all the time. The TV chef added that she thinks it's healthier to really be present when you eat and taste than if you just shovel food or deprive yourself of your food. ( BBC Studios/Jay Brooks ) For this to stop is not something I would ever want to encourage in my life or in anyone around me, Lawson concluded. Lawson is not the first celebrity to criticize the drug, which is widely used in Hollywood. Earlier this year, Kate Winslet said the drug sounded terrible. I actually don't know what Ozempic is, Winslet revealed when asked about the drug in an interview with The New York Times. All I know is that it's a pill that people take or something. After The Titanic The star learned how the drug works, she seemed dismayed that Ozempic had dampened her interest in food. Oh, my God, she replied. This sounds terrible. Let's eat a few more things! Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she once suffered from an eating disorder earlier in her career. Ozempic is a weekly injection that works by mimicking a hormone to regulate appetite and create a feeling of fullness. The popular type 2 diabetes medication is prescribed as an off-label weight loss medication to combat these side effects. In July this year, a UK government alert was sent to private weight loss clinics, asking them to stop prescribing weight loss injections (including Ozempic), as very limited and intermittent supplies put patients' lives at risk. diabetics. For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, the eating disorders charity BeatThe helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and advice to people with eating disorders, and their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040

