Kevin Costner Unveils Western Gamble's 'Horizon' in Cannes

Kevin Costner arrived at Cannes looking like a cowboy, brandishing finger guns on the red carpet to cheers from the crowd before the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1a partially self-financed western which constitutes one of the biggest twists of his long career.

Inside the Grand Lumière Theater, Costner was greeted with prolonged applause (including from some guests wearing cowboy hats) before the first public screening of the planned $90 million-plus film. as part one of a four-part saga.

Three hours later, as the credits rolled, the crowd delivered a standing ovation that began to die down around about four and a half minutes in, but then continued for around ten minutes in total, ending with a shout in tears. Costner took the microphone to talk about his film, which he directed, produced, co-wrote and stars in.

“I'm sorry you had to clap for so long for me to speak,” Costner told the crowd, adding of the film: “It's not mine anymore. It's yours. I knew it as soon as it was over. And that's how it should be.

Costner continues: “I think movies aren't about their opening weekends, they're about their lives. And how many times are you willing to share it. And I hope that you will share this film with your lovers, with your children.

Horizon It's a major gamble for Costner, who has been trying to make the project happen for more than 30 years. After decades of searching for a financier for the studio, Costner instead invested $20 million of his own funds in the project, deferring his fees and taking out a loan on his Santa Barbara home. “When no one wanted to do the first one, I had the brilliant idea to do four,” Costner said wryly in February at a press conference. He already shot Chapter 2, has two other scripts he would like to direct. It even filmed a few days later Chapter 3, but he needs funds to complete the picture.

Since directing and starring in the Best Picture winner Dance with wolves, Costner became synonymous with the western genre and became one of its greatest champions. He was one of the first high-profile movie stars to move to television with the miniseries. Hatfields and McCoy in 2012, before such a move from cinema to television became commonplace. And more particularly, he led the heavy weight of the audiences Yellow stone for five seasons, with the fate of the second half of season five hanging in the balance. (Yellow stone producers called for Costner Horizon schedule had made him unavailable for the show, while Costner's camp blamed the writing delays on Yellow stone END.)

Costner is banking on his Yellow stone crowd showing up for Horizon. In a bold move, the first two parts will be released successively, with Chapter 1 arriving in North America on June 28 and Chapter 2 coming in August. Warner Bros. handles national distribution, but has no financial clout in the game.

Even if the Cannes audience seemed to appreciate the film, The Hollywood Reporter Chief film critic David Rooney wasn't too keen on this, writing: “Kevin Costner has been in the saddle long enough to know the difference between a big screen western feature like Dance with wolvesa mini-series like Hatfields and McCoy or a long form like Yellow stone. All these projects were carried out by him and he carried them out well. Its connection to the quintessential Americana genre and the rugged lands it shelters is unmistakable. So why his sprawling tale of the new frontier, Horizon: an American saga, such clumsy work? It plays like a limited series rehashed as a movie, but more like a rushed rough cut than a ready release for any format.

He was joined in Cannes by Horizon stars Sienna Miller, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Georgia MacPhail, Abbey Lee and Wasé Chief. Costner received support for the film from notable guests, including his JFK director Oliver Stone, Julianne Moore, Michelle Yeoh and Isabelle Huppert.

As for the future of Horizon, Costner ended his speech by promising the crowd that there would be three more films to come. The actor said: “It’s just another miracle in my life. I hope this time was worth it for you.

May 19, 1:22 p.m.: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Universal was handling international rights to Horizon.